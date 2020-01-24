Mija is about to release its first full album in 2020 entitled Desert Trash and has just released the first single from the project, “Desert Trash”.

For those who don’t know, Mija is also preparing to start her first live tour. The new single is impeccably positioned to bring fans to this state of mind with delicate instrumental touches and its own voice. The song was written in El Paso, Texas, and explores feelings of loneliness and isolation in the austere desert setting.

Expect this album and this live tour to challenge any preexisting conception of what the Mija project is. Check out the official lyric video for “Desert Trash” below and continue to scroll through the dates and tickets for the shows.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0YCdsSIDSg [/ integrated]

Excursion tickets:

www.hi-mija.com

Mija tour dates:

2/27 – Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club

2/28 – Chicago, IL – Schubas Tavern

2/29 – Detroit, MI – The Refuge

3/4 – Toronto ON – Drake Metro

3/6 – Boston, MA – Middle East upstairs

3/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

3/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Brillobox

3/12 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot and saddle

3/13 – Washington DC – U Street Music Hall

3/14 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood theater

3/15 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

3/18 – Austin, TX – TBD

3/20 – New Orleans, LA – Buku Festival

3/24 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

03/26 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

03/27 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

3/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/1 – Las Vegas, NV – Bunkhouse

4/2 – Los Angeles, California – The Roxy Theater

4/3 – San Francisco, California – Slim’s

04/16 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

4/18 – Portland, OR – The Doug Fir

6/25 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest Festival

Photo via Quasar Media