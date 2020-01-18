Migrants and troops are slowly building up on the border between Guatemala and Mexico

TECUN UMAN – More than 200 mostly Honduran migrants rested on a bridge on the border between Guatemala and Mexico, waiting for the arrival of others. They hoped that their chances of entering Mexico and continuing their journey north would improve.

On Friday afternoon, on the other side of the Tecun Uman River in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Hidalgo, National Guard troops were brought in with protective shields in anticipation of the next migration of migrants.

The Mexican government has stated that migrants who enter without registering must not leave the border area. But those seeking asylum or other protection can apply for and legalize their status.

Guatemalan officials had counted more than 3,000 migrants who had registered at border crossings to enter the country in the past few days, and there were other migrants who could not be registered.

Ciudad Hidalgo Mayor Sonia Eloina Hernández said officials expected a large number of migrants.

“We are preparing,” she said. “We don’t know exactly how many people come.”

About 148 migrants have traveled to Ciudad Hidalgo in the past few days and asked for asylum, said Hernández. At least 500 more were waiting for Tecun Uman.

When it got Friday night, migrants tried to sleep on the Guatemalan side of the bridge, their heads resting on backpacks, the children lying on their parents. Wet clothes hung on fences. Others killed time playing soccer on the banks of the Suchiate.

“We have to wait and see what happens,” said Tania Mejía, a 25-year-old mother from Honduras. With her 6-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, she had staked a few square meters on the floor next to a tree at the entrance to the bridge.

Mejía wanted to be among the first to cross, but she weighed that wish against the safety of her children and thought she could stay behind to see how things go.

Her memories are still fresh of the first two caravans she traveled alone with, one in late 2018 and one in spring 2019. She knew things could escalate if security forces tried to stop migrants from entering Mexico.

“You say the Mexicans won’t allow passage, but who knows?” She said.

If necessary, Mejía said, she might have to wade across the river as before. This time she hopes not to make it to the United States, but to northern Mexico.

“I have a person in Mexicali who can give me a job, so I went there,” she said.

The bridge was not closed by Mexico on Friday. Migrants who apply for asylum or who want to regulate their status and find work could do so.

But the migrants held back from a trap. Mexico’s offer of legal status and potential employment includes a provision that would limit it to southern Mexico, where wages are lower and there are fewer jobs than anywhere else in the country.

Hernández, the mayor, said it was now different in Mexico from 2018 to early 2019 when mass caravans streamed across the border. She said the Mexican government, from local to federal, was coordinated and prepared.

She expected more guardsmen to arrive in Ciudad Hidalgo, “so that people don’t cross the river, so that whoever wants to go to Mexico, as our president says,” welcome, “but over the bridge.”

Mauro Verzzeletti, director of the local migrant shelter in Guatemala’s capital, said he expected 1,000 to 1,500 people to go to bed there on Friday evening. The migrants planned to leave around 4pm on Saturday.

In the meantime, the Guatemalan Human Rights Defense Office said that just over 1,000 migrants have gathered at another point on the Mexican border far north in the Peten region and there have been reports that Mexican forces are on the other side of the border gathered.

In Ciudad Hidalgo, Francisco Garduño, Commissioner for the Mexican Immigration Service, stressed that migrants who try to enter the country irregularly will not go on.

“You cannot participate as this would be against the law,” he told The Associated Press. He declined to talk about border reinforcements, but said there were “enough” troops to keep things in order.

___

Associated press writer Sonia Pérez D. from Guatemala City contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.