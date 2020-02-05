Might & Magic Chess Royale has some great ideas, but it’s too short and too late

By Jake Tucker

METERight & Magic Chess Royale was familiar to me almost before opening the application on my phone. Generally speaking, these automatic fighters are so simple that learning a game means that you can play them all and Chess Royale differed little from its predecessor of Dota Auto Chess auto battle. Each individual Auto Chess game has unique peculiarities, and Chess Royale has two that are immediately apparent.

First, you are playing against 100 opponents (the equivalent of facing a decent-sized restaurant full of players) and, secondly, the game is optimized to be done in 10 minutes. It makes the whole experience focus on a tight game session.

The last part is the greatest strength of Chess Royale: it means that I can deepen between meetings at work, while I am lying on the couch watching TV and I have even played a couple of games sitting on the toilet, guaranteed to finish before my butt goes numb The first time I loaded in a game and the camera showed me the 100 possible winners it was crazy. A small ocean of canned emoji responses emerged from the portraits, reminding me that I am participating in a much larger game. In the game, this really does not change the game outside of creating more spectacle, but that is something that can help a quick game feel more meaningful.

There are some other interesting mechanics at play: you are much more fragile than other games of the genre and with less health every loss really hurts. As players begin to leave, spells are put into play that can offer powerful abilities to those who buy them, granting powerful critical hits or even stunning effects.

The flip side of this coin is that because the game ends quickly, you cannot explore different strategies as much as I would like. This comes with a double blow: on mobile, fights are too messy to follow, polished aesthetics and intermittent particles make it difficult to keep track of exactly what is happening. In addition to this, there is the fact that the character designs, beautiful when you see your future fighters in the store, are muddy and confusing in combat, leaving you wondering if it’s your tank or your killer stuck.

The combination of all this is that you do not feel attached to your collection of units, and it is so difficult to follow what is happening with the combat that is resolved in a confusing way. It is difficult to make a good judgment about which units are working well and which ones are being mistreated.

It’s a real shame because Chess Royale feels incredibly polished despite feeling generic. Dota Underlords benefits from having recognizable characters from Dota 2, the thick aesthetic that makes it easy to know exactly who is hunting over who. Compare that to the swirling beige mess of the Chess Royale fighter.

A few months earlier, Chess Royale could have been The Next Big Thing, but instead he concentrates on the ‘too little too late’ wave that follows after a genre explodes. It’s easy to remember how H1Z1 and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds made Battle Royale a popular genre and most remember that a small game called Fortnite took the world by surprise. But we don’t think of titles like The Culling 2, Ring of Elysium or even Islands of Nyne. Unfortunately, Chess Royale falls into the latter category and shows that the self-chess bubble has already begun to explode.

For my money, the best automatic fighter that exists is the Hearthstone’s Battlegrounds mode, which takes the formula of the automatic fighter and creates something clearly unique. If you are a fan of the Blizzard card game, chances are you will dig the deck building battle that adds something new to the genre. You place cards that slowly improve over time and fight for dominance by building an increasingly strong stable. If it were not for the fact that he is infected with the same nonsense that the wider GCC suffers, it would be almost perfect.

Take a step back, and it’s easy to see how Hearthstone’s success in the auto wrestler genre condemns Ubisoft’s latest offer: it’s been a long time since Might & Magic felt exciting and it’s hard to identify exactly what the identity should be Central Might & Magic ser. Instead, we get this AAA version that manages a memory recreation of an automatic fighter that somehow lacks a soul of its own.

If this is indicative of what is to come, then I suspect that we are already feeling the agony of instant fashion. The shocking death of last year’s successful genre is not negative, it’s just calm before the next innovation storm. We would like to think that there are still some new ideas in Auto Chess, but Might & Magic Chess Royale is not one of them.

Might & Magic Chess Royale is available to download for free on iOS and Android.