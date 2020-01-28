The MIDI Manufacturers Association (MMA), and therefore the music industry, has adopted a new standard with MIDI 2.0 – “the greatest advance in music technology in decades.”

MIDI technology is used to connect a wide range of electronic musical instruments, computers and other audio devices useful for music production. Without MIDI 1.0, introduced in the early 1980s, electronic music would not be what it is today. However, this standard has stagnated for 35 years so far.

MMA would have met during the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) and would have decided to go ahead with MIDI 2.0. The vast majority of MIDI 2.0 is complete, but subject to change, according to Music Radar.

The documents adopted at this meeting were listed on MIDI.org:

MIDI capacity request (update)

Specification for the Universal MIDI Packet (UMP) format and the MIDI 2.0 protocol

Common rules for MIDI CI profiles

Common rules for the exchange of MIDI-CI properties

Basic Resources and Basic Resources of Property Exchange

With MIDI 2.0 comes some much-needed updates. The first prototypes of MIDI 2.0 synthesizers and controllers have already started to be deployed, allowing higher speed resolution (7 bits to 16 bits). Tighter timing, automatic configuration and 256 channels are some of the main ways in which language changes. MIDI 2.0 is also backward compatible. The range of possibilities is truly endless.

Learn more about MIDI 2.0 and what it means for producers here. More specifications here.

Sources: MIDI.org, Music Radar | Photo via MIDI.org