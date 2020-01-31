Mid-range Memes take over Desi Internet while Nirmala Sitharaman announces Budget 2020

If the Budget 2020 news and updates have flooded your timelines for social media, you have arrived at the right place.

On Saturday, Nirmala Sitharaman announced the long-awaited Union budget 2020 in a busy parliament. Needless to say, people on social media have also increased in number.

The Narendra Modi government has allocated Rs 85,000 crore for the empowerment of Scheduled Caste and OBCs, and Rs 53,700 crore for Scheduled Tribes.

A highway in Chennai-Bangalore will soon be available and 100 new airports will be built by 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman said earlier in her budget speech.

The FM said that this budget was meant to increase people’s income and purchasing power, to give hope … what? You are not here to read about the “boring” budgetary stuff, because none of it makes sense to you?

You have company. While many on Twitter have attuned to Sitharaman’s speech to listen to how they will spend their money (read: save) in the future, others are busy budgeting the budget.

PS: middle class jokes come in.

Commerce students look at the budget. # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/QatNZA0aZY

– Sagar (@sagarcasm) 1 February 2020

I don’t care what the budget says, the millennials are already spending everything they have to help GDP. Every month.

– Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) 1 February 2020

A friend just said “budget chaahe jaisa marzi aa jaye, hum month end branch gareeb ho hello jaayenge”, and it hit me hard. # BudgetSession2020

– Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) 1 February 2020

Photo 1- People tweeting about BudgetPic 2- People who really understand Budget # BudgetSession2020 pic.twitter.com/AzDA3sFQTx

– Pun Panda😎 (@KalaHarshit) 1 February 2020

Middle class people trying to see the benefits of # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/y3bTbvTKjK

– Kartik Patadia (@ KartikPatadia69) 1 February 2020

Mid-range waits for income tax part of the budget speech .. # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/DiOfpAE1G9

– The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) 1 February 2020

Mid-range: what is for us in # Budget2020? FM: pic.twitter.com/MKvZG2uvvR

– Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) 1 February 2020

Middle class people trying to understand # Budget2020. pic.twitter.com/LVp4vOrfVf

– Their टरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) 1 February 2020

Middle class people checking the budget benefits # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/H0NOFRc9h9

– Nadeem Gaur (@NADEEMGOUR_) 1 February 2020

I try to understand the budget. # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/o71YtNl9iT

– Bade Chote (@badechote) 1 February 2020

Various sectors finance the ministry during budget .. # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/r3XHn8BjJP

– Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) 1 February 2020

India’s Mid-Range looks every year at Budget # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/eRKUHnr7Xc

– “Veer” (@ClawedHumor) 1 February 2020

Payers waiting for tax cuts are like: # BUDGET2020 pic.twitter.com/0vbG4XGMuC

– VJ (@CA_Hemwani) 1 February 2020

Rich farmers look at the budget every year. # Budget2020 pic.twitter.com/k07Esq838x

– Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) 1 February 2020

Opposition to # Budget2020: – pic.twitter.com/Cz4x3x3JCr

– Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) 1 February 2020

Enumerating …

Mid-sized looks middle class makes memes about middle class doesn’t understand the budget pic.twitter.com/gDJrqtxRwu

– Akash (@vaderakash) 1 February 2020

