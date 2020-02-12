Microsoft will not force Bing Search for users of Office 365 ProPlus for the time being

Microsoft had previously announced that Office 365 ProPlus users should use the Bing search engine by default.

Microsoft had previously announced that Office 365 ProPlus users should use the Bing search engine by default.

Days after Microsoft announced that Bing would be the default search engine for the Google Chrome web browser on PCs of Microsoft Office 365 ProPlus software subscribers, the company withdrew its proposed plan. Microsoft said in a statement: “We have heard about how we were planning to roll out this value. Most importantly, we have heard that customers do not want Office 365 ProPlus to change the default search settings without an opt-in , and that they need a way to control these changes on unmanaged devices. ”

Building on the changes made to the original plan, the company said, “Microsoft search in the Bing browser is not automatically implemented with Office 365 ProPlus,” which provides much needed relief for users who are used to using Google as their primary search engine, and do not want to implement Microsoft Search as a standard for the entire organization. To do this, enterprise managers can use the Office Deployment Tool to manage and choose the default search platform within Office 365 ProPlus based on preference.

Even with Microsoft Search enabled, the company states that users can choose to return to standard Google searches in their Chrome browser by going through the attached settings. However, Microsoft has also added that the rollout of Microsoft Search for Bing has been postponed for the time being and that the original rollout plan will be adopted later.

