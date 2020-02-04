Microsoft fixes team failures that disrupted business. It is the fault of the expired certificate

by Edward C. Baig, Usa Today

So much for “teamwork”. Microsoft teams experienced a failure on Monday with its business-oriented communication and collaboration platform and are competing with Slack.

Microsoft indicated that the problem is related to an expired “authentication certificate” and that a replacement is being worked on that “reduces the impact”.

Some users were able to join teams using the Teams app on their phones, but not the desktop app.

The service on the team desktop was restored at least for some people around 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time when Microsoft introduced its fix.

“Sorry – there was a problem,” the message said when users tried to sign in through the desktop app earlier in the day.

The outage was felt worldwide as users reported on teams from Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Germany and Italy on the Downdetector.com website.

Microsoft’s explanation for the team’s failure prompted contempt on social media.

“Microsoft Teams crashes after Microsoft forgot to renew a certificate. It’s embarrassing!” Kevin Shoaf tweeted.

Businesspeople felt the pain of team disruption.

Team user Andrew Choi tweeted, “Microsoft teams, what now? We have a meeting and can’t continue. Ugh.”

Another user, E-C, tweeted: “Microsoft Teams has failed and I feel lost.”

Microsoft competes with upstart Slack for popularity

