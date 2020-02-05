Microsoft competes with Amazon, Google, not Nintendo

Sony has announced in the past that it does not see Nintendo as a competition. Now Microsoft is giving everyone a boost by saying that it does not see Nintendo or Sony as its competition. Speaking with Protocol, the head of Xbox at Microsoft, Phil Spencer, said so explicitly, instead referring to Amazon and Google as their real competition in the future. However, he doesn’t just blow smoke. There is a nuanced reasoning behind the technological infrastructure.

Microsoft versus Amazon versus Google versus not Sony or Nintendo?

Spencer said the following: “When you talk about Nintendo and Sony, we have a lot of respect for them, but we see Amazon and Google as the most important competitors in the future. That is not to scorn Nintendo and Sony, but the traditional gaming companies are somewhat out of position. I think they can try to recreate Azure, but we’ve invested tens of billions of dollars in the cloud over the years. “

Microsoft Azure is of course an important cloud service and Amazon and Google are indeed direct competitors in that space. And it is true that Sony and Nintendo do not have that vertical integration with cloud that Microsoft enjoys. Yet to say that even Sony is not a competition is a lot. For example, most agree that PlayStation 5 poses a greater threat to the sale of Xbox Series X than Google Stages.

Anyway, Spencer also said a few words about his willingness to work with Nintendo and Sony to make things like cross-play possible, saying: “I don’t want to fight about format wars with those guys, while Amazon and Google are concentrating how to get games for 7 billion people around the world. Ultimately, that is the goal. “

For that purpose you cannot blame Spencer for not being forward-looking. The fact that Amazon and Google are largely a bumbling joke when it comes to video games right now does not mean that they will not be able to dangerously clean up their act in the future.

[Source]