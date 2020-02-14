Microelectronics embedded in living jellyfish improve the drive

February 14, 2020

A. Aurita floating regulator design. (A) Square wave signal generated by the floating controller with an amplitude (A) of 3.7 V and a pulse width (T) of 10 ms, set to frequencies (f) of 0.25, 0.38, 0.50, 0.62 , 0.75, 0.88, and 1.00 Hz. (B) Float controller components. The housing includes (i) a polypropylene cap with a wooden pin embedded in the center of the bell, and (ii) a plastic film to seal the housing, both of which are mixed with stainless steel and cork weights to keep the device floating approximately neutral. Microelectronics include (iii) a TinyLily mini processor, (iv) a lithium polymer battery, and (v) two platinum electrodes with LEDs to visually indicate stimulation. (C) Fully assembled device with processor and battery in the housing. (D) Simplified schematic representation of the anatomy of A. aurita with emphasis on the subumbrellar (top) and exumbrellar (bottom) surfaces, the rhopalia, the muscle ring and the circumferential orientation of the muscle fibers, the mouth arms and the gonads / gastric pouch. (E) Float regulator (inactive), embedded in a free-swimming jellyfish, bell-oriented subumbrellar side upwards, with the wooden stick inserted into the manubrium and two electrodes embedded in the muscle and the mesogleal tissue near the bell edge. Picture credits for (B), (C) and (E): Nicole W. Xu, Stanford University. Photo credit: Science Advances, doi: 10.1126 / sciadv.aaz3194

Researchers in robot materials aim to artificially control the movement of animals in order to meet the existing challenges with regard to the requirements for actuation, control and performance in soft robotics. In a new report in Advances in scienceNicole W. Xu and John O. Dabiri from the Bioengineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering and Mechanical Engineering departments at Stanford University presented a bio-hybrid robot that induced microbial electronics to swim in living jellyfish. They measured the ability to significantly improve drive by driving body contractions in an optimal frequency range faster than natural behavior. The maneuver increased the swimming speed by almost three times, although the metabolic expenditure of the animal only increased twice and the external power consumption of the microelectronics by 10 mW. The biohybrid robot used 10 to 1000 times less external energy per mass than previously reported water robots. The ability can improve the performance of biohybrid robots compared to native performance, with potential applications as biohybrid ocean surveillance robots.

Due to their low transport costs (COT), jellyfish are a convincing model organism for the formation of energy-efficient underwater vehicles. Existing biomimetic robots of floating animals, made entirely of engineering materials, can reach speeds comparable to natural animals, but are orders of magnitude less efficient than jellyfish. Biohybrid jellyfish robots can therefore integrate living animals to meet the existing challenges of soft robotics. Researchers can use the jellyfish structure to operate and solve energy needs by examining the natural feeding behavior by extracting chemical energy from the prey in situ. The approach may also allow damage to be restored through the animal’s natural wound healing processes, control animal movement, and allow additional studies of the biomechanics of living organisms in user-controlled experiments. In this study, Xu and Dabiri used a system of microelectronics to externally control a living jellyfish and to form a biohybrid robot to advance the science and technology of water movement.

To activate jellyfish as a natural scaffold, the team used animal metabolism to reduce the extra strength needed, and used its muscles for activation while relying on self-healing and tissue-regenerating properties to increase damage tolerance. The team hypothesized that increasing jellyfish bell contraction frequencies could increase swimming speed to some extent. They therefore externally controlled the frequency of the impulses in free-swimming animals by measuring the swimming speed and oxygen intake in order to calculate the transportation costs (COT) and test their working hypothesis. Until now, such examinations were only possible using mathematical or theoretical models.

A comparison of the bell geometries for non-stimulated swimming with an embedded inactive swimming regulator (left) and externally controlled swimming at 0.50 Hz (middle) and 0.88 Hz (right). Photo credit: Science Advances, doi: 10.1126 / sciadv.aaz3194

Xu et al. chose Aurelia aurita as a model organism; a flattened type of jellyfish that contains a flexible mesogleal bell and a monolayer of coronal and radial muscles that line the subumbrellar surface. In order to swim, the organisms contracted muscles to reduce the volume of the subumbrellar cavity and expelled water to provide motive power in addition to additional contributions through passive energy recovery and suction-based propulsion. To trigger these muscle contractions, the jellyfish activated one of their light pacemakers in the sensor organs known as Rhopalia along the edge of the bell. These nerve clusters activated the entire motor nerve network to cause bidirectional muscle wave propagation that resulted from the activated pacemakers during natural spread.

Integration of robot design in living jellyfish and device validation

The scientists first developed a portable, self-contained microelectronic float controller to generate a square wave and stimulate muscle contractions from 0.25 Hz to 1.00 Hz. They assembled the controller with a TinyLily mini processor and a 10 mAh lithium polymer cell. To visually confirm the electrical signal, Xu et al. Connect the wires in series with TinyLily light emitting diodes (LEDs). They then inserted electrodes bilaterally into the subumbrellar tissue and kept the system floating with stainless steel discs and cork in a natural way. In order to validate that the swimming controller can control the contractions of jellyfish bells externally, the scientists developed a method for tracking the movement of the bell edge. For this purpose, they carried out three series of experiments, (1) to observe endogenous contractions of the organism in the absence of disturbances, (2) to observe whether the mechanical embedding of inactive electrodes influences natural animal behavior, and (3) to test stimulation protocols confirm externally driven contractions.

Signal validation with visual tags and frequency spectra to track muscle contractions. (A) A. aurita medusae (n = 10, 8.0 to 10.0 cm in diameter), subumbrellar surface was placed in a plate without sea water for experiments on restricted muscle stimulation (electrode not shown). The image is inverted so that the bell and plate are white and black areas are light reflections from animal tissue and the plate. For clarification, the edge of the bell is shown in a red dotted circle and the mouth arms are colored blue. Visible implant elastomer tags (shown as colored red dots in red circles) were injected around the edge and one tag was tracked per video to calculate tissue displacement as a substitute for muscle contractions. Spatial tests to determine if the electrode position affected the spectra were performed at four locations marked with red numbers: (1) next to the gastric bags, (2) halfway between the gastric bags and the rim, (3) on the Rhopalia and (4) on the edge of the Rhopalia. All other tests were carried out at location 2. (B) Example of a day shift as a function of time for an animal without an external stimulus. The red line shows the center of gravity shift, the error being calculated from the assumption of an uncertainty of half a pixel when finding the center of gravity of the day in each image over 25 s. Note the temporal variation in muscle contractions, including periods of regular impulses and successive rapid impulses. (C) Example of a day shift for an animal with an external stimulus of 0.25 Hz, where each stimulus is shown as a vertical black line. Although contractions regularly follow external stimuli, natural animal impulses also occur at low frequencies. For example, consider the double pulse after a stimulus (t ≈ 12 s). (D) Example of a day shift for an animal with an external stimulus of 1.00 Hz, where each stimulus is shown as a vertical black line. The same time window (25 s) is displayed for a fair comparison with the two previous displays. Contractions regularly follow external stimuli. (E) Unilateral Amplitude Spectrum (SSAS) averaged for jellyfish without external stimulus (n = 12 for 10 animals, i.e. 2 jellyfish each had two replicate clips). The red line shows the mean of the normalized SSAS for each replica, with the SD being pink. The peak of the middle SSAS is 0.16 Hz. The full width at half maximum (FWHM) is 0.24 Hz. (F) Jellyfish reaction to an embedded inactive electrode (n = 14 for 10 animals, i.e. 4 jellyfish each had two repeat clips ). The peak of the middle SSAS is 0.18 Hz. The FWHM is 0.16 Hz. Using a t-test with two samples of the peak frequencies for both groups, the difference between the two samples was not statistically significant (P = 0.68 ). (G) Probe SSAS for an electrical stimulus at 1.00 Hz (n = 10 jellyfish for an input signal of 4.2 V and 4.0 ms). The peak frequency occurs at 1.02 Hz within the 0.02 window used to calculate the SSAS. It should be noted that the spectrum has a sharper peak at the frequency of interest (FWHM of 0.04 Hz), in contrast to a wider FWHM in (B) and (C), the cases without external stimulus. (H) Contour map of the frequency response of muscle contractions to external electrical stimuli. Each vertical data line (centered on white lines at 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1.00, 1.20, 1.50 and 2.00 Hz) represents the PSD at an electrical input frequency, the number of tested jellyfish is shown above. The colors correspond to the amplitude of the PSD, with higher values ​​in yellow and lower values ​​in blue. The solid red line represents a one-to-one input-output response, and the dashed red line represents the reported physiological limit according to the minimum absolute refractory period of the A. aurita muscle (32). Responsive experiments are defined by whether the peak frequencies in the PSD are within a window of 0.06 Hz of the solid red curve. (I) Contour maps of the unresponsive experiments. Higher frequencies up to 90.00 Hz have also been tested with similar unresponsive PSDs. Picture credits for (A): Nicole W. Xu, Stanford University. Photo credit: Science Advances, doi: 10.1126 / sciadv.aaz3194

They found that the animals’ natural behavior (or endogenous contraction) was irregular with high pulse rate variability – including a mean peak frequency of 0.16 Hz. An inactive electrode did not significantly change the frequency spectra, while externally driven contractions set a physiological limit on jellyfish muscle contractions showed between 1.4 Hz and 1.5 Hz. The team performed swimming trials with the implanted system in a salt water tank and normalized the measured swimming speeds to account for variations in animal size. They scaled the normalized swimming speed by the mean of the normalized speed without stimulation (i.e. 0 Hz) to determine the improvement factor. The maximum improvement factor was 2.8 times the animals’ natural swimming speed, i.e. H. Swimming speed was increased 2.8 times using onboard microelectronics.

Highly efficient device power consumption

The artificially controlled jellyfish required external energy from the microelectronic system and internal energy from the animals’ own metabolism. With increasing frequencies, the microelectronic system of the biohybrid robot jellyfish consumed more watts per kg. However, compared to existing robots, this biohybrid robot used up to 1000 times less external energy. Xu et al. compared this prototype with the medusoid and robot beam from rat cardiomyocytes sown on silicon scaffolds, and with purely mechanical robots and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). In addition to the cost-effective advantages of low external power consumption per mass of the biohybrid robot, the microelectronic system only costs less than $ 20 for commercially available components. Electrolocation was also unspecific and the animals recovered immediately after the experiments.

Metabolic rate experiments. In order to determine the metabolic rate of jellyfish, the oxygen concentrations in animal tissue and in the surrounding water were measured and then converted into energy consumption. (A) Experimental setup for measuring the concentration of dissolved oxygen (in water). The animals were placed subumbrellar upwards in a sealed glass bowl with 2 liters of artificial sea water with two electrodes for frequency-controlled cases. Oxygen levels in the water were measured using a MicroOptode oxygen probe. (B) Test setup for measuring the oxygen concentration intragel (in the tissue). The animals were placed subumbrellar upwards in a sealed glass bowl with 2 liters of artificial sea water with two electrodes for frequency-controlled cases. Intragel oxygen levels were measured using a MicroOptode oxygen probe embedded in the tissue. (C) Representative representation of the oxygen concentrations over time, measured by the MicroOptode. This example shows measurements of the oxygen levels in the water surrounding an animal at a frequency of 1.00 Hz driven by the swim controller. Individual data points are displayed in black, the best-fitting line is displayed in dark blue and the SD is shown in the light blue shaded area. (D) The oxygen consumption rates of the surrounding water (dark blue) within the animal tissue (light blue) and the total amount (sum of the water and tissue measurements, purple) were calculated over a period of 6 to 8 hours (n =) 7 animals). Credit : Science Advances, doi: 10.1126 / sciadv.aaz3194

The new external control capability enabled Xu et al. address the relationship between swimming frequency and metabolic rate. Oxygen consumption rates followed a similar pattern to increased swimming speeds, and the scientists calculated the equivalent transportation costs using both experimental metabolic rates and experimental swimming speeds. The COT increased at medium frequencies and decreased at high external stimulation frequencies. The results showed that increased swimming of jellyfish did not cause excessive costs for the animal’s metabolism or health.

The main robot limit of the study was the power requirement of the microelectronic system in relation to the animal versus the microelectronic power requirement. A further improvement in microelectronics can lower energy costs, and extended studies can also aim to minimize endogenous animal contractions without harming the organism in order to improve the controllability of biohybrid robots based on live animals. Artificial jellyfish control can enhance ocean surveillance techniques through improved controllability by incorporating microelectronic sensors to take advantage of existing marking technology.

Bionic jellyfish swim faster and more efficiently

Nicole W. Xu et al. Low-power microelectronics embedded in living jellyfish improve propulsion. Advances in science (2020). DOI: 10.1126 / sciadv.aaz3194

XI. The croonic lecture. Preliminary observations on the musculoskeletal system, published: January 1, 1876. Philosophical transactions, doi.org/10.1098/rstl.1876.0011

Guang-Zhong Yang et al. The big challenges of science robotics, Science Robotics (2018). DOI: 10.1126 / scirobotics.aar7650

