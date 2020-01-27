Michigan Zavier Simpson will be suspended from Tuesday's game against Nebraska

Michigan Basketball will do without Point Guard Zavier Simpson on Tuesday against Nebraska.

Juwan Howard from 〽️ has announced that Zavier Simpson has been banned for violating team guidelines and will miss the game in Nebraska on Tuesday evening. #GoBlue

– Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball) January 27, 2020

“Juwan Howard has announced that Zavier Simpson has been suspended for violating team guidelines and will miss the game in Nebraska on Tuesday evening,” said UM’s official Twitter account.

“While we are disappointed with what happened to Zavier, we know that there is always something to learn and grow from,” said head coach Juwan Howard in a statement. “We take these matters and consequences very seriously. We will continue to handle this matter appropriately with our program and basketball family. “

It is not currently known what offense Simpson committed, but players and Juwan Howard will be made available to the media this afternoon. Our own Anthony Broome will be there with reporting.

This is an evolving story.