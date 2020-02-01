Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball Preview

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse, Isaiah Livers injured himself and Zavier Simpson received a suspension for violating team policies. Although Nebraska is not a great team this year, playing without two of your best players on the road had all the consequences of a disastrous game. But it didn’t. Although the Wolverines played their first game without Simpson in four years, they had relatively no problem taking care of the Huskers. We saw great performances from Eli Brooks, Franz Wagner and Brandon Johns Jr. when the team needed it the most.

This Rutgers team 2019-2020 is a whole story. A year ago they ended with a record of 17-17 and 10th in the conference. Their leading scorer, Eugene Omoruyi, then moved on to Oregon. Guard Geo Baker, who is now a junior, is the player with the longest run in the roster. All signs indicated failure, but head coach Steve Pikiell had other plans.

Currently the Scarlet Knights are at 16-5, 7-3 B1G. They have reached their highest victory total since 2006 and are on the rankings for the first time in 41 years. Perhaps the most impressive thing is that this team did not lose at home all year. They have sold out more than half of their home games and the number of visitors has generally increased by 30% compared to two years ago. Rutgers is well on his way to dance for the first time in 29 years.

Zavier Simpson returns while Isaiah Livers is still daily.

What to watch:

Tough Interior Defense: This is perhaps the biggest difference between these two teams. We’ve seen the vulnerability of Michigan’s defense several times this year, whether it’s a bad paint finish or having Ayo Dosunmu score a career high of 27 points. Rutgers, on the other hand, does not allow anything simple. They are in ninth place in the country with adjusted defensive efficiency. Opposing teams shot only 43.2% in two-point attempts. Moreover, they bounce the ball back pretty well as a team, limiting the second chance on the opponent. If the Wolverines want to win these, they must make heavy shots and clean the glass well.

Perform Tuesday performance: Life without Zavier Simpson went surprisingly well for this team on Tuesday. They shot an impressive 50% of the field. They played hard and were aggressive. In particular, Wagner attacked the edge and scored seven of eight field goals from the bow. Brandon Johns Jr., who was back in a starting role with Livers on the board, was extremely effective and efficient and scored 16 points on just six field attempts. The Wolverines did not shoot the lights deeply, which we have now learned that this team is not doing at the same pace as previous teams, but Eli Brooks took some great photos when they needed it the most. Easier said than done, but warming up deeply makes tomorrow’s game much more profitable.

Bench Impact: The third and fifth top scorers for Rutgers are actually two players who leave their bank and give the team an offensive boost. I mentioned Geo Baker earlier, who started the season as a starter, but was moved to a six-man role at the start of the new year after he returned from a thumb injury. He averages ten points and offers some experience for this young team. The other notable bank presence for the Scarlet Knights is Jacob Young. The junior transfer from Texas was out last season, but now impresses with 8.5 points per game. David DeJulius is a name that comes to mind for the Wolverines and works as the sole guard of the bank. With a mean jab step and a quick first dribble, he sometimes caused a spark for the Wolverines.

Forecast:

Rutgers had a great year. Consistently finding a way to win games, I don’t think Michigan has enough in the tank for this game. The Scarlet Knights will physically surpass Michigan and linger. Rutgers 74-69.

GAME INFO:

Teams: # 25 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-5, 7-3) at Wolverines in Michigan (12-8, 3-6)

Date: Saturday 1 February 2020

Place: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Time: 4:30 in the afternoon. Est

Television / Streaming: BTN / BTN +