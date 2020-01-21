Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions basketball preview

Playing at home is the only thing that has treated Michigan Wolverines well since Isaiah Livers sustained a groin injury last month. Even home competition was about grind-it-out games, especially the double overtime game against Purdue. Livers has warmed up against Iowa, but isn’t quite back yet. The game against Penn State on Wednesday night could be the much anticipated and necessary return of the young forward.

Luka Garza has recently injured the Wolverines’ central defense. In two competitions against Michigan, Garza has a ridiculous 77 points. The tall Iowa man is undoubtedly highly qualified, which is reflected in his ability to score both inside and out. On the other hand, however, this remains a sick weakness in the team and Michigan defenses.

Michigan has not been on the leaderboard for the first time in a while. After running over Thanksgiving in Atlantis, they slowly sank and now sit outside of the top 25. Penn State has been ranked briefly, but as you know, winning on the road at this conference makes it very difficult to put the wins together.

What to see:

Stop a big man: Penn State’s forecourt is currently a mystery. Older striker Mike Watkins has started the middle of the season until two games ago. Why head coach Pat Chambers decided to put him on the bench is unclear. He averaged 10.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks this season. The results are good enough to usually keep a leading role. Instead, John Harrar got the last two starts. The junior is mostly a non-factor, particularly offensive, and doesn’t have nearly the same shot blocking ability as Watkins. One thing to highlight as the Wolverines game plan for this duo is that none of them will step outside and shoot the rock like the previous enemy great men Michigan was facing. Penn State does not play through its centers and perhaps Michigan is not necessarily measured in this game.

Lamar Stevens wants to attack: If you read this and think, “I swear Watkins and Stevens have played for more than four years,” you are not alone. It feels that way too, especially since Lamar Stevens has started every game for the Nittany Lions since his first year in 2016. Since he gained a foothold on campus, he has had an average figure in the double-digit range every year. The heart and soul of this Penn State team, Stevens, who is 6-foot-8, handles the ball like a guard. His goal is to penetrate the center of the opponent’s defense by attacking from his wing position. He ends up exceptionally well on the edge, but also has an undervalued view so that he can miss his teammates a step outside. If Livers is playing, it would be the ideal matchup for the Wolverines given the similar body types between the two athletes. If not, Brandon Johns Jr. and Franz Wagner would do most of the defense on Stevens. If there is someone Michigan needs to prioritize defending, this is the man for you.

Matching up: The last game against Iowa, nasty problems, matchup problems and the absence of Isaiah Livers forced coach Juwan Howard to use some two-center lineups. This consisted of two of the three boys playing together on the floor: Colin Castleton, Austin Davis and Jon Teske. The end result was not great. As soon as Livers comes back, this is no longer a problem. Iowa is also larger than Penn State, which means that this problem shouldn’t occur. The biggest guy Penn State will play is 6-foot-9. They start three guards and their top scorer from the bank is also a guard. We sometimes saw Michigan together this year when we played Simpson, Brooks and DeJulius. I wouldn’t be surprised if I saw some of them on Wednesday just because they could fit together better and create more transition opportunities. It is also very likely that even if Livers returns, he will not play for more than 30 minutes. Franz Wagner goes well with Lamar Stevens on the Power Forward Spot. Teske, Davis and Castleton will all have the five economies of scale.

Forecast:

Michigan forces Penn State to shoot more three points than they want. Franz Wagner continues to play extremely confidently and shoots a few giant shots. The wolverines win with or without Isaiah livers. Michigan 78-73.

Game information:

Teams: Penn State Nittany Lions (13-5, 3-4) at Michigan Wolverines (11-6, 2-4)

date: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

place: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

time: 19.00. European summer time

TV / streaming: Big Ten Network / BTN +