Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Preview

It’s safe to say that the Wolverines in Michigan feel pretty at ease at Madison Square Garden. In 2018, the team won the conference tournament that was played in New York, giving the maize and blue consecutive tournament championships.

On Saturday, they returned to the basketball mecca for the first time since 2018. Despite playing perhaps the best team Rutgers has had in the last 40 years, the Wolverines were able to maintain their lead in the second half and eventually win the game, marking their 10th consecutive win in the yard. The Scarlet Knights tried 36 more field goals than Michigan, but a rotten shooting percentage of 32% prevented them from shooting enough to make the comeback.

Michigan has now combined back-to-back victories in the game of the conference for the first time this season, and they did it without Isaiah Livers. A home matchup tomorrow against Ohio State feels like a match that this team could and should win.

The most recent update for each of these teams includes players who are not currently playing for various reasons. For the Wolverines, Isaiah Livers remains day in day out with a groin injury. For the Buckeyes, first-year guard D.J. Carton temporarily left the team last week to tackle mental health problems.

What to watch:

The rise of Brandon Johns Jr.: Prior to Isaiah Livers returning for the Illinois game, we saw Coach Juwan Howard Brandon Johns Jr. in a starting role, which gave him 26.5 minutes per game over a period of six games. Twice he played 30 or more minutes and reacted by scoring his only double-digit matches on that piece. Johns Jr. has had the last two games. 37 and 38 minutes played. He scored a career high against Nebraska with 16 and achieved that on Saturday with scoring 20. We saw flashes of potential Johns Jr. carries earlier in the season, but to see the sophomore series together appearances like this was impressive. I don’t expect him to get this type of numbers in the future, but the breakout games are always welcome.

Rebounding Fight: This team is struggling to bounce the ball back at both ends of the floor, as evidenced by the 51-37 recurring margin against Rutgers. It is frustrating for me to see a team that plays with so much heart and bustle. Good teams make optimal use of second chances in the offensive end. On Saturday, the Wolverines gave up 26 offensive rebounds, which means that Rutgers actually grabbed more offensive than defensive rebounds. The Wolverines, on the other hand, grabbed six offensive rebounds. The good news is that the Buckeyes are not a very good rebound team per game. Their biggest threat on the glass is junior ahead of Kaleb Wesson, who averaged a team-high 9.7 rebounds per game. Jon Teske will be responsible for defending Wesson and also keeping him from the glass.

Perimeter defense: Limiting the number of open looks and, more importantly, the three pointers made will have to be an important point of attention for the defense of Michigan. The Buckeyes have four players behind the arch this season with more than 40 percent. As a team, they shoot the highest percentage deep out of the Big Ten. The last thing the Wolverines can afford is that the Buckeyes get hot from deep. Shooting three-point shots on the road is the ultimate killer. The Wolverines are in third place in the three-point defense of the conference, as opponents have fired 35.7 percent. If the Wolverines fail to force misses from the depths, this game can turn the worst.

Forecast:

At the start of the season, these two teams looked like two of the best, if not the best, teams in the conference. Now, in early February, neither team is a slot to complete the tournament. The state of Ohio struggled on the road this year, with their only victory over the convention route in Northwest. I think the Wolverines are good enough to control the Ohio State shooters and hit the ball back much better than we saw on Saturday. Michigan 75-68.

GAME INFO:

TeamsOhio State Buckeyes (14-7, 4-6) in Wolverines, Michigan (13-8, 4-6)

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Place: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Time: 7:00 pm. Est

Television / Streaming: ESPN 2 / WatchESPN