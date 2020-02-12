Michigan Wolverines vs. Northwestern Wildcats Basketball Preview

What was a relatively disappointing season of conference play after the high expectations of the early season tournament in Atlantis, was cleared at the weekend when the Wolverines won a huge victory over rival in the state, Michigan State. With the much needed return of injury from Isaiah Livers, the Wolverines struck down 11 3-pointers. It is safe to say that this is a completely different team if they have # 2 on the track.

Now the Wolverines are back on the road. Home-road splits have been the story of this conference all season long, but frankly the Northwestern Wildcats are not very good, no matter where they play. At 6-16 and 1-11 in the conference, the Wildcats are all alone at the bottom of the Big Ten. Their only win came home against Nebraska.

Back at full strength, one of Michigan’s key concerns will be to not look beyond this game. The last thing the Wolverines want to do is hang around northwest enough to make them believe they can win the game. A victory

would give the Maize and Blue consecutive conference wins for the second time this year.

What to watch:

40 minutes focus: The Wildcats will not fall over in this game. Despite their record, Head Coach Chris Collins keeps his players responsible for their efforts. The Wolverines must treat this game like any other because this is a game that they cannot afford to lose. There may be a point in the game where the Wolverines feel their lead is safe, but even Northwest is able to make runs. I think Michigan will prepare properly. They are the better team in almost, if not all, aspects of the game. The Wolverines must be able to look good on the half lane; it’s just a matter of turning those looks into points.

Control the game via defense: The Wolverines have not been as defensive this year as they have been in recent years under John Beilein. In this game they must be given the opportunity to turn defense into an attack. The Wildcats are in last place in the 2-point field goal percentage in the conference. By stopping and dominating the glass, the Wolverines must be able to win the fast break game. As the faster and stronger team, Michigan should take care of business even if they don’t turn out the lights.

Versatile setup: Brandon Johns Jr. stepped into a starting role after a groin injury sidelined Isaiah Livers, and he demonstrated his potential on several occasions. With Livers, Johns Jr. returns. back to a bank role where he will still play meaningful minutes. In an age where basketball is more positive than ever, Coach Howard has the option and versatility to use different setups. We have seen him use a look in the middle a few times this year. Johns Jr. can and also plays the five, although he usually plays on the forward force. On Saturday we actually saw Livers slide to the three when Michigan grew up. But just as quickly, Coach Howard is not afraid of going to a line-up with three guards. However, I think that with Livers back, we will see fewer of the three guards and less of Franz Wagner among the four.

Forecast:

The Wildcats have been struggling all year. At the moment they mainly try to play spoiler and drop off some teams that cannot afford losses. Hopefully that team is not the Wolverines. Michigan jumps on them early and has a head start throughout the game. Michigan 77-66.

GAME INFO:

TeamsMichigan Wolverines (14-9, 5-7) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-16, 1-11)

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Place: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

Time: 9:00 am. Est

Television / Streaming: BTN / BTN +