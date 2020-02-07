Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 16 Michigan State Game Preview

It has generally been a frustrating season with many frustrating moments and incidents throughout the course. It is now clear who the Michigan Wolverines are: a decent team (No. 27 per Kenpom) in the most difficult conference in the country, playing with an inexperienced selection and without his best player for the most important piece.

Almost every keystroke, every coin stroke has gone the wrong way. However, some of those bad feelings can be erased by winning on Saturday. The visiting Michigan State Spartans are the better team on paper, a top ten of most analyzes. But even they have not escaped the Big Ten glove because they are entering this game after losing two consecutive and three of their last five.

Maybe this is not a must-win, but it certainly feels like one. Michigan has been crying for the whole of 2020, but a win over a ranked opponent would do wonders for the resume, and a win over a rival that has far too often prevailed in recent meetings can be the moral boost needed in the last month of the season.

What to watch

Get hot or stop trying: The Ohio State competition was weird everywhere because of doubtful officers, but it was remarkable that Michigan shot almost as well from three (32.3 percent) as from two (34.5 percent). Now a clip of 32 percent will not surprise anyone, but it comes after a pretty solid performance against Rutgers (47.4 percent), and is higher than many recent trips. The Spartans are the best in conference to stop the three of them and generally do not allow many attempts. In East Lansing, the Wolverines hit 5-for-29 from behind. This simply cannot happen anymore if they want to have a chance to win.

Reviving Teske: Jon Teske chose a bad time to play one of his worst games of the year, earning only three points against the Buckeyes while on the other hand being smoked by Kaleb Wesson. Although Austin Davis and Brandon Johns have done a good job, Michigan needs its senior to have a strong performance on Saturday. Teske got 15 points in the first matchup against the Spartans, but he was played by Xavier Tillman, who scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and six blocks. The game will not only come to Teske, but when he is absent again, it can get ugly.

Limit Winston: It would be nice to just say “Stop Cassius Winston”, but that seems unlikely to happen. The point guard is one of the best players in the nation and has earned more than 20 points in his last five games. Winston likes to play its rivals and scores a total of 96 points over the previous four matchups. He absolutely took over in January and left the Wolverines completely helpless in the defense. Defending him is a complicated question, but it starts with a solid defense by Zavier Simpson. From there it should help when it makes sense and force him to take hard shots. He will probably make a few, like in East Lansing, but Michigan should get the ball out of his hands if possible. Defense as a whole has been questionable this year, but this objective is at least fairly simple.

Forecast

A win here would go so long on many fronts, but everything is so hard to be late. Probably a good one, but unfortunately just a little too little. 73-68 Michigan State.

GAME INFO

Teams: Nr. 16 Michigan State Spartans (16-7, 8-4) in Wolverines, Michigan (11-8, 2-6)

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2020

Place: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Time: 12:00 ET

Television / Streaming: FOX / Fox Sports Go