Michigan Wolverines vs. Illinois Fighting Illinois basketball preview

I wish I could sit here and say that the team got used to and learned without Isaiah Livers without playing on the ground, but that would only be a lie. The Wolverines may have hit their lowest point this season with Wednesday’s home loss to Penn State, the first home loss this season. Street fighting was evident in the past month. Coarse-grained play allows the Wolverines to stay in games, but the inability to take shots when it matters most, combined with temporarily lackluster defense, has done the most to overthrow this team.

The Big Ten is extremely competitive this year. Anyone can really beat anyone. We saw Michigan go to the Bahamas in November and win the tournament in an impressive pool of teams. Now, in late January, we’ve seen a Michigan team that has lost four of its last five and looks more like a bubble team than ever.

Illinois is the second team to contest the second half of their season against the Wolverines with Iowa. The last match between the two teams was an ugly match, characterized by poor shooting and the total inability to get basketball back on track. Thanks to the Fighting Illinois and Brad Underwood. In this game, his team sits 6-2 in the conference game. It is unclear whether Isaiah Lebers will return because he stays on a daily basis.

What to see:

The first and last five: I think how a team starts and ends a game says a lot. The first five minutes of a game show how well prepared a team is. The last five minutes of a game show how much heart and focus a team has, regardless of the number of points. It is vital to be able to set a tone on the street. Trying to get a crowd out of the game is important while you are playing on the street. If you come out and take your first shots, this is a great way. Playing from behind is difficult, especially for this team, where dry spells occur so often. At the same time, we saw a few games that moved away from the Wolverines in the second half of this year, so I think closing games is an area that they also need to focus on.

Limit second chance points: Illinois is one of the best bouncing teams at the conference, ranking third in the number of boards they pulled off in the Big Ten game. They like to smash the offensive glass, especially with Center Kofi Cockburn. The 7-foot is of great size and strength and was fully exhibited the last time these two teams met. Illinois doesn’t shoot the ball well from the depths, but they still give themselves the opportunity to score by securing offensive rebounds at high speed.

Be the attacker: Too often this season we have seen Michigan as the second most aggressive team on the pitch. This is true in several ways, for example, the opposing team always seems to set the tone and Michigan is constantly muscular. On the other hand, Michigan is much more vulnerable if the team turns Zavier Simpson into a jump shooter. Sure, he has the ability to take that shot, but the wolverines are much better at penetrating the body’s defenses.

Forecast:

I was wrong on Wednesday when I predicted that the Wolverines could defend the home court without Isaiah Livers. Illinois, however, has shown that they can keep up and win on the road, and given the recent fighting in Michigan, I think the Fighting Illinois will score a goal. Illinois 70-66.

Game information:

men: # 21 Illinois Fighting Illinois (14-5, 6-2) at Michigan Wolverines (11-7, 2-5)

date: Saturday, January 25, 2020

place: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

time: 12.00. European summer time

TV / streaming: Fox Sports 1 / Fox Sports Go