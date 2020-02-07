Michigan Wolverines Non-Revenue Roundup February 7

The only thing this week:

Wrestling v. # 1 Iowa, 8 February, 8 p, Crisler Center

Wrestling has had a strong Big Ten season and suffered only one loss. On Senior Night, they welcome the # 1 team in the country, in a meeting that will take place in front of the general public at Crisler Center. As always, you will want to keep an eye on Mason Parris’ heavyweight competition, as he is likely to beat Tony Casioppi of Iowa in a # 2 against. # 3 competition. This encounter can include up to five ranked contests, with other highlights including # 2 Pat Lugo v. Michigan’s # 9 Kanen Storr at 149 pounds and # 5 Kaleb Young v. # 9 Will Lewan at 157 pounds. Michigan has slowly started to climb the rankings, an upset v. # 1 would really put them on the map.

TV Guide

Saturday, February 8, 8 p: # 22 Wrestling v. # 1 Iowa, BTN

Sun 9 February, 4 p: # 7 Gymnastics Ladies v. OSU, BTN

Mon 10 February, 6 p: Women’s Basketball v. Minnesota, BTN

Women’s basketball (15-7, 6-5 B1G)

Last week: 81-73 L @ # 21 Northwestern, 78-62 W v. # 20 Iowa, 66-63 W v. Purdue

Upcoming: Mon February 10, 6 p @ Minnesota, BTN

Michigan took a frustrating loss in Evanston but followed it with two big steps in the right direction. Like most Michigan losses this season, Michigan spent most of the game at a striking distance, but just couldn’t get it done. Back in a friendlier limited at Crisler, Naz Hillmon took over and took the Michigan season of life support. Hillmon scored a career-high 30 points and added 10 boards in a zone over # 20 Iowa. Hillmon received both B1G and ESPNW National Player of the Week Honors. Michigan followed with a win over Purdue, a team that was roughly evenly aligned. Michigan left no less than 13 points in the second half, but Purdue slowly broke the lead until the Wolverines appeared with only 1 in the last minute. After Akenriah Johnson found Hillmon just under the basket, Michigan forced Purdue out of the field to ice the game. There was a turnover on the last possession of Michigan, and Purdue got a chance on the full-court three, but in the end it was far too short and Michigan held on to the win. Hillmon and Johnson both earned double doubles.

Michigan is now 6-5 in the Big Ten game, which is the 7th place, but still at a screaming distance of a double bye. The fourth place Indiana is 8-4 and still has to come to Crisler. Although at some point it looked like the Wolverines could fall to the NIT, a positive seed suddenly appears at the Big Ten Tournament and they remain on the right side of the bubble. Michigan travels to Minnesota on Monday evening, and they must definitely come out with the W. Minnesota is desperate to save their own season, but a win in Michigan means the Wolverines are back on track.

# 22 Wrestling (6-3, 5-1 B1G)

Last week: 21-16 W v. Rutgers

Upcoming: Saturday, February 8, 8 p. V. # 1 Iowa, Crisler Center, BTN

Michigan opened the Big Ten Super on Saturday with a win, beating Rutgers 21-16. Michigan won four of the first five games to get a 15-3 lead, with Cole Mattin earning most of it with an important decision. Rutgers won three of the next four, and suddenly 16-15 Rutgers entered the heavyweights. As he needed the win to remain unbeaten and his team handed over a win, Mason Parris secured his opponent in just over a minute, giving the decisive margin. Michigan is now 4-1 on the Big Ten Super Saturday in all sports and 4-0 in days in which they participate in the full double header.

As mentioned above, this Saturday Michigan welcomes # 1 Iowa in Crisler.

# 17 Softball

Upcoming: USF-Rawlings Invitational, Tampa, FL: Fri. 7 February, 11: 45a. Georgia St., 2p. Illinois St., Sat. 8 February, 1:45 p. # 7 Florida, 4: 15p. Sun 9 February 9a v. Fresno St.

We’ll have a full softball preview for you sometime next week, but despite the snowy weather in Ann Arbor, it’s a softball season somewhere. Michigan is going to have an interesting season, where five starters must be replaced. After these games we have a better idea who those replacements will be. The ranked matchup with Florida is clearly the highlight, but the match against USF hosts will be the only one being streamed. It will be available on the USF website.

# 7 Gymnastics ladies (5-0, 3-0 B1G)

Last week: 197.075-196.975 W v. # 14 Nebraska

Upcoming: Sun 9 February, 4p v. OSU

Women’s gymnastics won a crucial road victory and beat Nebraska with a thin margin. Natalie Wojcik got her usual strong start at bars, with a 9,900, before taking an unusual fall on vault. Fortunately Abby Brenner got a career-high 9,950 to compensate for the difference in the score. Michigan led with only 0.225 after the third rotation, and Nebraska introduced an extremely strong floor rotation to get into the Wolverine lead, without counted scores below 9,850. Michigan did just enough to achieve a .100 win, with Wojcik and Lauren Farley both contributing 9.900s. First-year Sierra Brooks won the all-around.

Michigan is now organizing an Ohio State team that did not participate in many duals this season. The state of Ohio has yet to reach 196 this season and Michigan’s low score of 195,650 is at the top of the OSU.

# 3 Gymnastics men (1-0, 1-0 B1G)

Last week: 409,600-408,500 W v. # 11 OSU

This week: Saturday, February 8, 1p v. # 19 UIC / # 21 NIU

Men’s Gymnastics also won a big road victory last weekend, traveled to # 11 Ohio State and took first place in their first real dual of the season. Michigan had a comfortable lead for much of the final rotation and won four of the six disciplines. Cameron Bock came in with a strong 14,550 on rings, while Nick Guy’s 14,800 on vault was the highest score of the encounter.

Michigan is now opening their home slate with a triple meeting against Illinois-Chicago and Northern Illinois. The Illinois teams will give Michigan a strong opponent if they qualify for a home championship.

# 13 Men’s tennis (6-1)

Last week: 4-2 W v. # 11 TCU, 4-2 W v. WMU

Upcoming: Fr. 7 February, 6 am @ Cornell, Sun 9 February 11a @ # 9 Columbia

Men’s tennis came last Saturday with a few wins in a double-header, beating a ranked TCU and handling WMU. TCU picked up the double play, but Michigan dominated singles to win the game. Ondrej Styler, Andrew Fenty and Nick Beatty all won in straight sets, meaning that Michigan only needed one point from the last three games. TCU took a run, but Mattias Siimar closed the game with a 6-3 win in the third set. Michigan took the doubles in the nightcap. While WMU made it interesting, Andrew Fenty gave the final blow, dropping the first set, but going 6-1 and 6-2 in the other sets.

Styler and Fenty both rose in the individual rankings, with Styler landing at 43 and Fenty at 48. Patrick Maloney ranked 96 for the first time this season. Michigan will now travel east for a few road races at Ivy schools. Cornell is undefeated including a win over Michigan State, but Columbia will serve as one of Michigan’s toughest tests of the season.

# 14 Women’s tennis (3-1)

Last week: 4-0 L @ # 2 North Carolina, 4-0 W v. # 24 Florida

Upcoming: National indoor championship, Chicago, IL: Fri February 7, 4:30 p (ET) v. # 1 Stanford

Women’s tennis split the week and was properly defeated against the # 2 team in the country. Not much to say about the game against the Tarheels. Guilia Pairone could have won her game at # 2 to save a point for the Wolverines, but was not quite fast enough and the game was stopped. They did much better by hosting the ranked Florida Gators, and earned their own sweep. While the three abandoned games all came close, the singles games that Michigan won were not. Nicole Hammond and Guilia Pairone both won their matches 6-2, 6-2, with Anca Craciun’s 6-2, 6-3 not far behind.

Michigan is now going to the Indoor National Championship after winning their ITA Kickoff Regional last month. An unfortunate draw means that the Wolverines will open against # 1 Stanford. Even a loss would allow the Wolverines to enter the comfort half, earning some crucial games against other ranked teams. If they can upset # 1, they play the Georgia Tech / Ohio State winner.

# 8 Lacrosse for women

Upcoming: Sun 9 February, afternoon @ Jacksonville

Women’s lacrosse had the most successful season in program history and earned the school’s first NCAA Tournament bid for both lacrosse teams. They even organized opening games for tournaments, including a win over the Jacksonville team that they will play this weekend. The women are opening the season at # 8 in the country and will try to show that last year’s success can be sustained.

Men’s Lacrosse

Upcoming: Saturday February 8, 1p v. Cleveland State

The lacrosse of men is ready to finally make the leap that they have been trying to make since the program received the status varsity. It is Kevin Conry’s third year as head coach, and his # 13 recruitment course will help them make their first NCAA tournament. They open against Cleveland State, which is already 0-1 after an OT loss against Marquette.

Men’s Golf

Upcoming: Big Ten Match Play, February 7-8, Palm Coast, FL

Golf for men opens its spring with the Big Ten Match Play championship. They face Iowa on Friday morning. The tournament has a one-to-one format, with each team consisting of six golfers. With a win, the Wolverines take the # 1 seed tournament, North West.

Swimming

# 1 Ladies (6-0, 4-0 B1G): 181-83 W v. MSU

# 3 Men (6-1, 4-1 B1G): 195-76 W v. MSU

Swimming MSU aborted on Senior Day, the end of the regular season. The Wolverines will now shift completely to preparation for the NCAA championships, where the First Chance Meet will be organized in two weeks. This is not a team meeting, but is solely meant to allow participants to make individual NCAA Championship cut times.

track

Last week: Power Five Invitational, Ann Arbor, MI

Upcoming: Meyo Invitational, South Bend, IN

Last week Michigan organized the Power Five Invitational. It was special, because Michigan could give a lot of training for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, about which you can read in an article I published earlier this week. This week the Wolverines travel to South Bend to participate in the Meyo Invitational. The meet is available for streaming on WatchESPN and consists of several other Big Ten teams, competing against Notre Dame and a number of mid-majors.