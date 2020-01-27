Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers Basketball Game Preview

It shouldn’t go that way. Sure, there would be some issues this year given the total player and coach sales, and of course an impressive week in the Bahamas would not be the entire season, but 2-6 at the conference. Bid? That was never on the cards.

However, this is the reality the Michigan Wolverines are now facing. With four losses in a row and five out of six losses, corn and blue are in 11th place at the conference. There are still a lot of (winning) games out there, but what the Big Ten looks like this season – and what Michigan looks like lately – nothing can be seen as a guarantee or even a mistake.

With the suspension of Zavier Simpson, the task on Tuesday will be even more difficult. Just like Isaiah Livers, who is expected to retire due to an injury, the Wolverines Simpson cannot afford to do without it. Now they’re going to Lincoln without their two main players and without much time to turn the ship. A loss here could seriously change the opportunities after the season.

What to see

Change the plan: At some point it becomes necessary to look closely at yourself and to recognize the truth. Michigan shoots 27.4 percent of three during the conference game, which is not surprisingly the worst in the league. In the last four games, the Wolverines have made 107 attempts (!) And only made 28 percent of them. That doesn’t seem particularly smart. Meanwhile, Michigan leads the conference with 53.7 percent from the arc. Obviously, an offense has to be balanced, but it looks like some of these 107 three-point trials could be shifted to a higher percentage look. Although the Wolverines don’t seem to be content with a few bad shots from deep down, it’s time to go to Plan B. Pointer.

Defend yourself: If the offensive causes problems, the teams can at least rely on their defense, and that should be the case on Tuesday. As is well known, tall men dominated Michigan throughout the conference game, but the risk seems minimal compared to Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are pretty boring on the offensive and don’t boast of the internal threat of some of the other teams in the league. Michigan gave up 0.96 points per possession at Penn State and 1.02 against Illinois; Nebraska has only scored 1.00 points per possession in the last five games. Simpson continues to be a strong defender, so the Wolverines will have to find out without him and keep the Huskers out of balance. You should be able to keep them below one point per possession, and this may be necessary given the recent grievances.

Win the game: Except for the rematch in Ann Arbor in March, this is probably the easiest game on the rest of Michigan’s schedule. Nebraska is in 131st place on Kenpom, and the Wolverines are also good favorites on the street. The Wolverines have no bad losses on their résumés, so it would be uncharacteristic to drop them, but anything can happen. Regardless of Simpson and Livers, Michigan has to find a way to win. The. Game.

forecast

Even with the assumption that Livers is out, this team needs to know that it’s going to be crunch time. The bleeding finally ends with a convincing victory on the street. 80-67 Michigan,

Game information

Teams: Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 2-6) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-13, 2-7)

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Place: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Time: 7: 00 a.m. ET

TV / streaming: ESPNU / Watch ESPN