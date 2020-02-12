Michigan Softball season preview and week 1 summary

Although most of us here in Ann Arbor would have liked to have been to Tampa last weekend, it was not a sunny vacation for the Michigan softball team, but a five-game business trip. The Wolverines played on the campus of the University of South Florida and participated in the USF-Rawlings Invitational and came home undefeated.

Michigan opened on Friday with a comfortable 6-1 win over Georgia State, followed by 5-4 squeaker against Illinois St. On Saturday, the Wolverines hit the # 7 Florida Gators, an 11-2 win that ended in six innings due to the rule run. They formed the innings in the nightcap, with a 2-1 win over USF that needed 8 innings to settle. Eventually, the escape on Sunday morning delayed their flight after nine innings were needed to send Fresno St. 1-0.

It was the perfect opening weekend for Wolverines and head coach Carol Hutchins, who is now in her 36th season. Last season, Michigan won both the Big Ten regular season and the Big Ten tournament championships, winning a 15th seed and a home region in the NCAA tournament. Michigan won the first two games and a berth in the regional final, and due to the double elimination format, it only needed one win in two games against James Madison. The dukes shocked the Wolverines by taking both, and after a Big Ten season with one loss, Michigan didn’t even make the Super Regional.

Michigan must replace five starters. The largest shoes to fill are Faith Canfield and her .404 batting average, but Alex Sobczak and her 42 RBIs will also be difficult to replace. Approximately half of the 2019 RBIs in Michigan must be replaced, 168 out of 327, and much of their assets, with deceased seniors responsible for 35 of their 56 home runs. But there are reinforcements, with Lexie Blair ready to make the sophomore leap after leading the team with a .406 average as a freshman. With new strength combined with a pitching staff that remains intact after 2019, Michigan should do what it does best: reload.

Eight Michigan players started all five games in Tampa, so we must have a pretty good idea of ​​what the line-up will look like.

INFIELD

1B: Lou Allan, junior

Allan returns to the starting line-up after missing much of her second year with an injury. As a freshman, she started in 25 games as a designated player and put together 19 RBI. She showed a bit of power last year with 3 HR in her 77 AB and hit two home runs in Tampa. This will be her first season as a starting infielder.

2B / DP: Julia Jimenez, first-year student / Morgan Overaitis, second-year student

Secondly, we see two everyday starter platoons, with the other acting as the designated player on her days off in the field. First-year Julia Jimenez started three out of five in Tampa. Jimenez is from Fontana, CA, and was # 20 in the country last year, according to FloSoftball. A Jimenez double was the difference and made RBI in the 5-4 win over Illinois St.

She will join Canton, Morgan Overaitis. As a freshman, Overaitis started 9 games at DP, with a stroke of .255. She did well in Florida and hit a team with high 10 hits in 18 AB. Overaitis had a game that won RBI and singled to take a 2-1 lead in extras against USF.

SS: Natalia Rodriguez, junior

Rodriguez is a major returnman who has started almost every game that Michigan played in her time in Michigan. Rodriguez improved her batting average last year and hit .303 after hitting .250 as a second-year student.

3B: Madison Uden, senior / Bump Taylor, junior

Third base has also been split so far, with Junior Bump Taylor starting three games in Tampa and senior Madison Uden starting the other two. Uden was the everyday starter at third base in 2019, and might reclaim her job. Uden hit .263 last year, but finished fourth in the team with 7 home runs. Taylor started 16 games in her first two seasons, many at first base. Her 2 RBI in Tampa corresponds to the 2 she received in each of her first two seasons.

C: Hannah Carson, sophomore

Carson will be in its first season as a starter behind the plate after having appeared limited last year. She was clear in her eight starts and was the same in her five starts in Tampa. She added 4 hits in 16 at bats and 2 RBI.

OUTFIELD

LF: Lexie Blair, sophomore

Blair is the high point of the outfield and was one of Michigan’s most productive offensive players last year. She was all-Big Ten in her first season and led the team with 54 RBI. Lexie maintaining her freshman possession is vital for this team as a champion, but she had a slow start in Tampa with 2-17.

CF: Haley Hoogenraad, senior

Just like Blair, Hoogenraad played in all 58 games last season, all but one. This will be her third year as a daily starter. Hoogenraad fell back a bit last year and batted .241, but started well this year. In Tampa, she went 6-14, including the walk-off (and only) RBI in the 9-inning marathon against Fresno State.

RF: Thai Gonzalez, senior

Gonzalez’s senior season will be her first as a regular starter. She was limited last year and only had 21 at bats. She went 3-13 with an RBI in Tampa.

BANK

The only other player who appeared in every game in Tampa was Audrey LeClair, a first-year student who mainly appeared as a pinch runner and received a point. She was the # 25 prospect in the country. Clarkston senior Abby Skvarce went 2-3 as a pinch hitter, with 2 RBI. Lauren Esman went 1-1 as a pinch hitter and grabbed a point as a pinch runner.

As freshmen last year, Gianna Carosone hit a home run in its only hit in 10 at bats. Also a sophomore, Grace Chelmen scored 10 points last year, mainly as a pinch runner.

Three members of the Michigan Top 10 recruitment class did not make their debut in Tampa. outfielder Lexi Voss was the # 32 prospect according to Extra Inning Softball. Jessica Garmen is a Detroit Country Day alum and stood behind the dish.

THROW

Michigan played the entire last season with only three pitchers and added only two pitchers.

LHP: Meghan Beaubein, junior

Beaubein is the staff-ace after playing 32 games last year and appearing after nine. Beaubien put together a WHIP of 0.98 and struck 229 strikeouts in 228 innings. Beaubein appeared three times in Tampa. In start against Illinios St. and USF, she struckout 9 and 8 respectively. She arrived late in the 9-inning game Fresno St. and earned the win for her relief.

RHP: Alex Storako, sophomore

As a freshman last year, young starter Storako put together a 2.02 ERA and threw 190 strikeouts in only 142 innings. Although her 59 walks were higher than Beaubein’s in fewer innings, she limited hits and her 1.03 WHIP was comparable. Storako started 3 games in Tampa, including a complete game victory in the confrontation with ranked Florida. Storako gave up only 1 hit in 6 innings against Fresno State and no one in relief against Arizona State.

bullpen

Sarah Schaefer threw 17.2 innings last season, but the junior did not appear in Tampa. She struckout five batters in 2019 and allowed only 8 earned points. First-year student mentioned earlier Lauren Esman is also listed as a jug. The team also added Chandler Dennis, the # 16 prospect in the country according to Extra Inning Softball.

THE BIG TEN

In the past five years, Michigan and Minnesota have split all the regular seasonal and tournament championships of the Big Ten, with Michigan winning four regular seasons and Minnesota winning three tournaments. Last year, the two-team race was broken by Northwestern, who finished second in the conference before being eliminated by the Gophers in the tournament. Another team was at the conference, Wisconsin. Northwestern and Minnesota both won the NCAA Tournament regionals they organized, with Minnesota en route to the College World Series. Northwest was # 2 in the Big Ten in recruitment, after Michigan.

DATA TO CIRCLE

Saturday, February 22 @ South Carolina: Starting today, this would be a ranked matchup, and since this tournament is being held at the South Carolina stadium, a ranked team could pay an RPI dividend on the road in a real road game. It is streamed on SECN +, free on the ESPN app with a registration with SEC Network. Saturday, February 29 – March 1, Judi Garman Classic, Fullerton, CA: This is going to be a star-studded affair in which Michigan is likely to take on three ranked teams. They start with a Saturday in two steps, faced with # 7 Texas and # 18 Texas Tech. The Wolverines will then face the current # 1 Washington. What happens this weekend can easily determine how much Michigan should travel in the NCAA tournament. Fri-Sun 3-5 April BC Minnesota: Despite the fact that these two teams have fought at the top of the Big Ten rankings, there have been few battles in the regular season. This is the first regular season series against the Gophers since 2015, and the first in Ann Arbor since 2014. It will be a busy crowd at Alumni Field (many sections have already gone to single tickets!), And will set the tone for the rest of The season. Fri-Sun 10-12 April @ Northwest: This could be Michigan’s most difficult road series of the conference season, and depending on what is happening against Minnesota, they might not have breathing room. Wed April 15 v. Michigan State: Michigan’s annual midweek against the state of Michigan is always one of the highlights of the season. It is always sold out and Michigan has not lost a regular season game against Michigan State since 2009 (there are two Big Ten Tournament losses at that time). It will be a party mood, and a chance for the team to earn some momentum by going to the home part of the season.

THE WEEK FORWARD

For that, the Wolverines go to Chapel Hill for the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Michigan plays two double-headers, with games against Louisville and hosts every day in North Carolina. UNC opened 3-2, with a win over # 2 Alabama and a loss for # 9 FSU. Louisville is 1-4, although their only win is more than a # 21 Ole Miss. Wisconsin becomes a member of the North Carolina Wolverines, but Michigan does not play Wisconsin and Louisville does not play a UNC. Although nothing has been announced, it seems likely that the games against the Tar Heels are available on ACCNX (via the ESPN app, free with an ACCN login).