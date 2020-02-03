Michigan remains unaffected in AP poll, Franz Wagner wins Big Ten Freshman of the week

The Wolverines in Michigan won a few basketball games last week to go to 13-8 this season, but it was not enough to get them back into the AP Top 25 poll, although they did receive a vote this week.
Five Big Ten teams made the cut again, with Maryland jumping in the top ten at number 9, Michigan State and Iowa at number 16 and number 17, Illinois at number 20 and Penn State at number 22 respectively.
Here is the full survey this week:
AP Poll
Rank
Team
Conference
Previous rank
Rank
Team
Conference
Previous rank
1
Baylor
Large 12
1
2
Gonzaga
WCC
2
3
Kansas
Large 12
3
4
State of San Diego
Mountain West
4
5
Louisville
ACC
6
6
Dayton
A-10
7
7
Duke
ACC
9
8
State of Florida
ACC
5
9
Maryland
Big Ten
15
10
Villanova
Big east
8
11
Maroon
SEC
17
12
Seton Hall
Big east
10
13
West Virginia
Large 12
12
14
Oregon
Pac-12
11
15
Kentucky
SEC
13
16
Michigan State
Big Ten
14
17
Iowa
Big Ten
18
18
LSU
SEC
22
19
Butler
Big east
16
20
Illinois
Big Ten
19
21
Creighton
Big east
NR
22
Penn State
Big Ten
24
23
Arizona
Pac-12
NR
24
Colorado
Pac-12
20
25
Houston
AAC
21
Also notable from Monday’s polls and releases is the Michigan Wing Franz Wagner, who is called Big Ten Freshman of the week. In two wins over Nebraska and Rutgers, Wagner had an average of 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes, while continuing to do better in Michigan.
Next for the Wolverines is rivalry week with home games against Ohio State (Tuesday) and Michigan State (Saturday) in Crisler Center.