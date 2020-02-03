Michigan remains unaffected in AP poll, Franz Wagner wins Big Ten Freshman of the week

The Wolverines in Michigan won a few basketball games last week to go to 13-8 this season, but it was not enough to get them back into the AP Top 25 poll, although they did receive a vote this week.

Five Big Ten teams made the cut again, with Maryland jumping in the top ten at number 9, Michigan State and Iowa at number 16 and number 17, Illinois at number 20 and Penn State at number 22 respectively.

Here is the full survey this week:

AP Poll

Rank

Team

Conference

Previous rank

Rank

Team

Conference

Previous rank

1

Baylor

Large 12

1

2

Gonzaga

WCC

2

3

Kansas

Large 12

3

4

State of San Diego

Mountain West

4

5

Louisville

ACC

6

6

Dayton

A-10

7

7

Duke

ACC

9

8

State of Florida

ACC

5

9

Maryland

Big Ten

15

10

Villanova

Big east

8

11

Maroon

SEC

17

12

Seton Hall

Big east

10

13

West Virginia

Large 12

12

14

Oregon

Pac-12

11

15

Kentucky

SEC

13

16

Michigan State

Big Ten

14

17

Iowa

Big Ten

18

18

LSU

SEC

22

19

Butler

Big east

16

20

Illinois

Big Ten

19

21

Creighton

Big east

NR

22

Penn State

Big Ten

24

23

Arizona

Pac-12

NR

24

Colorado

Pac-12

20

25

Houston

AAC

21

Also notable from Monday’s polls and releases is the Michigan Wing Franz Wagner, who is called Big Ten Freshman of the week. In two wins over Nebraska and Rutgers, Wagner had an average of 14 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes, while continuing to do better in Michigan.

Next for the Wolverines is rivalry week with home games against Ohio State (Tuesday) and Michigan State (Saturday) in Crisler Center.