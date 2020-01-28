Michigan on its last official visit from 2021 four-star DT Victory Vaka

Victory Vaka, a four-star defensive device and top target for Michigan in the 2021 class, will make his fifth and final official visit to Ann Arbor from June 19-21, he told Maize n Brew.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder from Westlake Village, California, has the last five from Michigan, Oregon, Texas, A&M, LSU, and Utah. He plans to officially attend all five schools before making his decision on June 28, a decision date he announced on Twitter last weekend.

U-M defensive coach Shaun Nua is a leader in this recruitment, and Vaka praised him very much.

“(Nua and I) talk when we can. We are both very busy every day and when we talk we talk when it makes sense, ”Vaka said to Maize n Brew earlier this month. “He is a great coach, but a better person.”

Michigan currently appears to be in a pretty good position. There doesn’t seem to be a clear favorite at the moment, so this recruitment seems to be winning. As long as Vaka’s official visit to Michigan goes well, the Wolverines have pretty good chances here.

Vaka is the No. 14 defensive device, the No. 19 player in California and the No. 198 overall player in the 2021 class on the 247Sports composite.