Michigan officially announces two assistant coaches

The Michigan Wolverines have closed the gaps in their coaching staff and are ready for 2020.

Michigan has hired former Penn State and Mississippi State defense coordinator Bob Shoop as security trainer and former South Florida defense coordinator and Texas assistant Brian Brian-Mary as linebacker trainer.

In addition to these settings, trainer Jay Harbaugh will now be the coordinator of the special teams, who will also work as an RB trainer.

These positions became open when security coach and special team coordinator Chris Partridge joined Ole Miss and linebacker trainer Anthony Campanile joined the Miami Dolphins.

“It is an honor to be part of Coach Harbaugh’s staff at the University of Michigan,” said Jean-Mary. “I am very excited about the opportunity to work with a truly outstanding leader, to participate in a program with such a rich tradition of winning, and to hire the best and brightest at the University of Michigan. My family can’t wait to come to Ann Arbor. Go Blue! “

Jean-Mary is 44 years old and was part of three top 15 autograph classes in Texas. Other positions in his career include Georgia Tech, Louisville and South Carolina. According to the press release, Jean-Mary’s defense units ranked high at USC in terms of sales, tackles against loss and pass defense. In its first year, USF listed the top 25 in six categories, including Sacks per Game (3.0, 11th) and Interceptions (20, 2nd). USF led the American conference in total defense (359.8 yards per game) and goal defense (21.5 points per game).

The Shoop rental was reported earlier this week, now it’s official. “I am very grateful to Coach Harbaugh for the opportunity to join the football family in Michigan,” said Shoop. “I look forward to getting to work and contributing to a program that continues to combine academic achievement and top athletic performance while fighting for championships. Go Blue! “

Shoop brings over two decades of coaching experience to Michigan. Previously, he worked at UMass with Don Brown. According to the press release, Shoop’s defense in Mississippi in 2018 was the only defense in the FBS that reached the top 10 in all four main defense categories (full defense, goal defense, storm defense, and pass defense). The Bulldogs only allowed 12 touchdowns throughout the season, the least that have been approved by an FBS team since 2011. Five teams were kept out of the end zone, and out of 32 trips in the red zone of the MSU, the teams scored only eight touchdowns. MSU also allowed only 3.5 of the opponent’s games to win 25 yards or more, the smallest percentage in the nation. The state led the nation in overall defense (263.1 yards), second in goal defense (13.2 points) and quick defense (95.08 yards), and seventh in passing defense (168.0 yards) ). Shoop’s defense allowed the fewest yards per game in the country (4.13). The MSU’s 103 duels against the Bulldogs set a new program record, with no opponent scoring 30 points against the Bulldogs all year round.