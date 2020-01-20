Michigan Hockey stays hot against No. 6 Penn State

The Michigan ice hockey team had a difficult schedule to start 2020, but they still won games. First, Michigan swept No. 14 Notre Dame on the road last weekend, and this weekend it went well on the road against No. 6 Penn State.

The first game in the series was all of Michigan. The Wolverines mixed great defense and goalkeeper games with offensive attacks to brake the Nittany Lions and their fans. Goalie Strauss Man stopped 31 shots during the night, Michigan shot 47 shots, and Michigan went 2-0 in the third half before scoring another 4 goals in the final frame and winning 6-0.

Johnny Beecher and Jake Slaker had two goals each in this PSU route. The two gates were more special than usual, with more than a dozen family members and friends present.

The second game against PSU looked promising for the Wolverines and seemed like they would extend their winning streak to four, but a late rally from Penn State prevented that.

Michigan stayed behind most of the game until a late rally gave them a head start. The Wolverines turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4: 3 lead.

With 1:22 in the game and Penn State with an additional attacker with the goalkeeper out of the game, they were able to use and tie the game at 4-4. In the overtime everyone stays nodded and the game ended in a draw. However, for the additional Big Ten point, the teams continued to play in a second overtime, in which Garrett Van Whye Michigan gave the “victory”.

Michigan’s record is now (10-11-3, 5-7-2-1 B1G) and they continue to rise in the all-important paired rankings. Michigan is now number 24 in the “Pairwise” category.

Michigan will have a home game against the United States National Team Development Program’s Under-18 team on Saturday before a home game against Ohio State ends the following weekend in January. Michigan is now able to make the NCAA tournament realistic if they stay hot. If the team makes up ten more places in pair mode, it’s in good shape. However, it is a hard road.