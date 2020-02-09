Michigan Football sends 11 players to NFL Combine, connected to the state of Ohio

NFL Combine invitations were sent out over the weekend and the Wolverines in Michigan were well represented with 11 players selected for the event. That connects them with, you guessed it, the state of Ohio in terms of talent shown during the preliminary design in Indianapolis. LSU already leads college football with 16 players on their way to Indy.

Here is the full list of Wolverines that will find their way to the talent show:

Two striking boys were left out with both defensive end Mike Danna and linebacker Jordan Glasgow on the outside. They are left to the pro-day of Michigan and private scouting by teams to prove themselves worthy for a selection in the NFL preseason.

All these guys have a lot to gain by how they perform in Indianapolis with Uche and Ruiz leading the way in that the players of Ann Arbor now receive the most depth. Both players are mocked in the top 50 picks and have an external chance to sneak into the first round when a team falls in love with them. For boys like Peoples-Jones, Bredeson and Onwenu, this probably serves as a way for them to solidify or elevate themselves to day two.

All others, namely Patterson, need good displays to show themselves worthy on the third day of the draw. Hill, McKeon and Runyan feel like reasonably safe bets to be made by someone, but the other guys also have the option to increase their respective shares.

The debate continues to rage about whether or not Michigan is talented enough to defeat Ohio State, which could very well have two of the first three choices in design in Chase Young and Jeff Okudah. The Wolverines missed that kind of star power last season, but have picked a good number of players high in recent dams. Perhaps the gap in the talent pool is not as great as in other areas, but we will see how it all continues.

The 2020 NFL Combine from Indy starts on February 23 and runs until March 2 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana,