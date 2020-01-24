Michigan football recruitment visitor list for the weekend of January 25th

After the past few weeks, the Michigan coaching team returns home to house some recruits in Ann Arbor. This group of players focuses heavily on in-state players, which doesn’t really affect the quality of recruits considering how deep the 2021 class is for Michigan. It will be interesting to see if Michigan can add another piece to its top 100 commits after this weekend’s visits.

Nazareth Academy (IL) JJ McCarthy – Five Stars, No. 17 overall, No. 4 PRO

The class’s crown jewel will find its way back to Michigan to lead recruitment efforts for its potential future teammates. There’s no need to worry about McCarthy’s status with the Wolverines.

Belleville (MI) Damon Payne – Four Stars, No. 31 overall, No. 5 DT

Let the speculation begin. Reports say Michigan employees resigned after barbecuing at Payne’s Big House this summer, this will be his second trip to campus three months after visiting The Game in November.

I don’t really know what to do with Payne anymore. It still looks like it’s going uphill. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong recently said in his podcast that Alabama is probably at the top. The state of Ohio with the new defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs will also give a boost, but it looks like Michigan won’t give it up.

Clarkston (MI) Rocco Spindler – Four Stars, No. 40 overall, No. 6 OT

What looked like a mile-long lead for Spindler during the season may have been cut short due to the intense efforts of Notre Dame and Ohio State. Still, this is the umpteenth visit to the legacy in Ann Arbor and he’s going to take his buddy JJ McCarthy hard on himself. It would be really nice if Spindler committed early and helped to be a peer recruiter with the other two members of the Michigan class.

Clarkston (MI) Garrett Dellinger – Four Stars, No. 89 overall, No. 14 OT

I’m just starting to warm up about Michigan’s opportunities at Dellinger. He relentlessly denied that Notre Dame was his leader in an interview recently and will be back on campus with his teammate Spindler. On the other hand, the couple plans to be in South Bend in late March, but that’s a long time away. We’ll see if this visit helps shorten one of their timeframes.

Oak Park (MI) Rayshaun Benny – Four Stars, No. 175 overall, No. 23 OT

I don’t think Michigan employees like Benny as much as some other members of the ridiculously low state offensive class. That doesn’t mean they won’t pursue the 6-foot, 5, 275-pound four-star. I am sure that the coaches would like to break into Oak Park, where they have had problems lately.

Belleville (MI) Jamari Buddin – Four Stars, No. 281 overall, No. 21 OLB

As one of the top goals on Linebacker’s board, it is good for Buddin to be on campus and meet his potential new position manager in Brian Jean-Mary. Since Myles Rowser has just switched to the IMG Academy, it would be nice to get Buddin on board to win his teammate Damon Payne.

Detroit Country Day (MI) Caleb Tiernan – Three Stars, No. 346 total, No. 34 OT

Unlike Benny, it’s clear that the staff absolutely love the potential Tiernan brings. Its 6-foot, 7, 265-pound frame was the ideal measure for tackles in previous classes and also fits the top draft picks. I could see him commit on this visit.

Oak Park (MI) Jaylin Mines – Three Stars, No. 575 total, No. 28 S.

Michigan does not yet have the promising on-site security that Benny has as a teammate in Oak Park. Employees could plunge into battle this weekend and join Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland, Pitt, and Rutgers. The Nittany Lions are holding the only crystal ball pick.

Southfield (MI) Caleb Banks – Three stars, 741 total, 70 OT

Banks is another slim device that stands 6-feet-6 and weighs just 255 pounds. After receiving his offer from Michigan in November, he received further offers from Michigan, Indiana, West Virginia, Purdue and Minnesota.

Governor Mifflin (PA) Nicholas Singleton – RB 2022 Out of Rank

While it’s early for class 2022, it looks like Singleton is one of the top running backs in the country. He already holds offerings from Ohio State, Notre Dame and Penn State, among others. There is a good chance that Michigan will join this group with its own offer this weekend.