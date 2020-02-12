Michigan commit Hunter Dickinson explodes for 40 points in winnings

Another day around these parts and another young future basketball player from Michigan Wolverines to get excited about. This time it comes in the form of the four-star Hunter Dickinson Center, which withdrew to Michigan a few December before Christmas in December.

Dickinson, who visited Michigan with five star Greg Brown and a large number of others during the weekend, left for DeMatha Catholic on Tuesday evening to win St. Johns. He finished with 40 points (16-for-22 shooting, 3-for-5 for three), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks. He is the first DeMatha player to win 40 points in 22 years, the last being Keith Bogans, who played 11 seasons in the NBA.

Dickinson, who stands at 7-foot-2 and £ 255, is a four-star prospect and the 32nd ranked player of the country, according to the composition of 247Sports. This performance comes a month after being at the top of a game against the No. 1 recruit in the country in Evan Mobley, who goes to USC next season.

All the hype about Michigan 2020 class (rightly so) goes to Isaiah Todd and the ability to add two more five-star perspectives in Josh Christopher and Brown, but Dickinson is perhaps the most important of the bunch. The Wolverines lose Jon Teske after this season and although Brandon Johns seems to be able to play the five, he is probably a man who usually fits better than a four.

Add uncertainty about the future of Austin Davis, who may not be returning for a fifth season, and Colin Castleton, who seems to have gone down since the season started in terms of minutes played, and it’s not hard to imagine that Dickinson is a huge piece for Michigan next season.

Dickinson looks physically and is a competitor in the field. He is far from soft and shows all the possibilities that we thought Juwan Howard might be able to unlock from Teske this season. This is someone you can let an attack go through and get the touches low, but he is also a really good passerby and a player who can stretch the floor and knock down shots of the perimeter, which is part of his game that only continues to expand. As amazing as that is, his ability to end up around the basket and soft hands is the most encouraging part of his game. He feels like the most polished big that has caught Michigan in quite a long time.

Michigan will have boys next season who are able to get their own buckets and give them offense, especially when Christopher joins. Any other basketball recruitment course for the Wolverines in the recent memory would have Dickinson as a crown jewel, but that speaks for the job Howard is on the road. Dickinson feels like a two-year outlook at this point, but we’ll have to wait and see what it looks like on the field next season.

Dickinson repeated his attempt with Capital Hoops after the victory on Tuesday evening: