Michigan basketball must solve its problem that affects tall men

The Michigan Wolverines have not been the same team since they returned to the Bahamas from the Battle of Atlantis in November. Since then, Michigan has lost six of its last 10 games. The biggest reason for that? Some of the worst big man defenses in college basketball.

Big men have played some incredible games against the Wolverines in the last four games. A combination of Luka Garza (Iowa), Daniel Oturu (Minnesota), Trevion Williams (Purdue) and Xavier Tillman (Michigan State) has scored 119 points in the last four games, an average of 29.75 points per game with 72 percent conversion- Rate (54 of 75).

Michigan is 1-3 in these games – the only win against Purdue in double overtime.

With this type of single player spending, the Wolverines won’t win many games. If this doesn’t cause sirens to shout into the ears of every fan, I don’t know what will happen. It is obvious that this is the way to defeat the Wolverines right now as they have had no answer.

The most shocking thing is that Jon Teske was one of the Big Ten’s best defenders last season, but for some reason he was miserable in a 1-1 successor duel this year. Again and again he is either deceived in the color or does not have the speed to keep up with the boys.

The highlight was last Friday against Iowa. Garza not only had a career match against Teske, in which he fit both in the key and beyond the three-point limit, but also Ryan Kriener from the bank, who had 14 own points in 22 minutes.

Juwan Howard recognized the problem and Austin Davis and Teske spent some time together on the floor. Even so, Iowa and his tall men were able to convert from inside the key.

A game is an anomaly, but if you play in the paint for three consecutive games – and probably four if you include Tillman in Michigan – this will become common knowledge.

For the first time in his career as head coach, Howard has to make some groundbreaking changes in his coaching philosophy. If he’s not careful, the Wolverines won’t even sniff at the top of the conference.

If they don’t find a solution, it will only get worse. This schedule is not getting any easier, especially since almost every member of the Big Ten has a striker who could continue to cause similar problems.

This is the best thing the Big Ten have seen in a long time. There are rightly 12 teams that could apply for the top team at the conference. If Michigan wants to be one of these teams, Howard and his players will have to solve this disadvantageous problem of post defense.