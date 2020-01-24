Michigan basketball has reached a critical point

Michigan Wolverines’ basketball program is skidding in the 2019-20 season. With three losses in a row and a total of six losses in the last nine games, it is time for a rapid change of course for this Wolverines team. If Michigan wants to change things, now is the time for it to happen.

With a blink of an eye, almost two thirds of the season are behind us and Michigan has definitely been in decline since they left the Bahamas. This is in part due to an apparently minor but painful injury that striker Isaiah Livers has held off in the past seven games. The Wolverines are 3-4 in these games with two of them against Presbyterian and UMass-Lowell. There is high hope that Wolverines’ leading scorer will return in the next few games as coach Juwan Howard lists him every day before the game in Minnesota.

We have obviously seen that the Wolverines were let down against some of the country’s top teams with a big win over Gonzaga and a narrow defeat against Oregon. With more top teams on the way, the Wolverines will have to do everything possible to repeat the success they had in these early competitions.

Now that the Wolverines are getting into the heat of the Big Ten game, it’s time to get involved with the next opponents or shut up, which will likely help define this Michigan team. Three of the next five opponents will be scored, but two of these games will be played at the Crisler Center, and we’ve seen how difficult road teams have had in the Big Ten this season.

The teams arriving at Ann Arbor are No. 21 Illinois and No. 11 Michigan State, who are currently leading an extremely deep Big Ten Conference. If the Wolverines want to stay out of the murky depths, they will have to avenge their losses earlier this season on their home turf.

Not to mention that the Wolverines will face their two biggest rivals in their next six games: Michigan State and Ohio State, mentioned above. Winning these two teams could be the perfect leap to resume the quality game they had earlier in the season.

The other ranked opponent, who was recently in the top 25 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights for the first time in years. Like most of the Big Ten, they won most of their conference games at home, but lost 3 of their 4 street games in Big Ten. This game is played in Madison Square Garden in New York. Though classified as neutral, it’s still closer to Rutgers’ home furnishings. However, there is a possibility that a large part of the audience will attract corn and blue due to the much larger fan base of the Wolverines, which should lead to a very interesting dynamic.

The other two games of the next six will unfortunately be on the road, but they are against the two teams that are struggling the most in the Big Ten Conference, and that is Northwestern and Nebraska. The two teams have a combined 13-24 record and only 3 wins in the Big Ten.

With Isaiah Livers that may return soon, and several marquee fights on the way, it appears that the wolverines are about to strike if they want to avert that losing streak and return to their winners. It’s obvious that NCAA tournament talent is on this list, but it’s up to Coach Howard and his players to use that potential and make results. The pressure is high, and if Michigan wants to see itself dance in March, there is no better time than today to solve these problems and take some wins as the season ends quickly.