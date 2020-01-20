Michigan basketball falls out of the AP Top 25 survey

The Michigan Wolverines are back in the top 25 after a defeat in Iowa on Friday night. The AP Top 25’s last basketball poll was released on Monday, and both Michigan and the Ohio State Buckeyes were among the Big Ten teams by the Ranking was deleted.

However, Rutgers is in 24th place for the first time since 1979 in the top 25 again Illinois (No. 21) takes part in the polls this week.

In a season marked by chaos, Baylor is the country’s new No. 1 from a national perspective. Here is the full survey.

AP survey

rank

team

conference

Previous rank

rank

team

conference

Previous rank

1

Baylor

Big 12

2

2

Gonzaga

WCC

1

3

Kansas

Big 12

6

4

State of San Diego

Mountain west

7

5

Florida State

ACC

9

6

Louisville

ACC

11

7

Dayton

A-10

13

8th

duke

ACC

3

9

Villanova

Great East

14

10

Seton Hall

Great East

18

11

Michigan State

Big Ten

15

12

Oregon

Pac-12

8th

13

servant

Great East

5

14

West Virginia

Big 12

12

15

Kentucky

SEC

10

16

Auburn

SEC

4

17

Maryland

Big Ten

17

18

Texas Tech

Big 12

23

19

Iowa

Big Ten

NO

20

Memphis

AAC

22

21

Illinois

Big Ten

24

22

Arizona

Pac-12

NO

23

Colorado

Pac-12

20

24

Rutgers

Big Ten

NO

25

Houston

AAC

NO

Next up for Michigan is a showdown with Penn State on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center.