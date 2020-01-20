Michigan basketball falls out of the AP Top 25 survey

The Michigan Wolverines are back in the top 25 after a defeat in Iowa on Friday night. The AP Top 25’s last basketball poll was released on Monday, and both Michigan and the Ohio State Buckeyes were among the Big Ten teams by the Ranking was deleted.
However, Rutgers is in 24th place for the first time since 1979 in the top 25 again Illinois (No. 21) takes part in the polls this week.
In a season marked by chaos, Baylor is the country’s new No. 1 from a national perspective. Here is the full survey.
AP survey
rank
team
conference
Previous rank
rank
team
conference
Previous rank
1
Baylor
Big 12
2
2
Gonzaga
WCC
1
3
Kansas
Big 12
6
4
State of San Diego
Mountain west
7
5
Florida State
ACC
9
6
Louisville
ACC
11
7
Dayton
A-10
13
8th
duke
ACC
3
9
Villanova
Great East
14
10
Seton Hall
Great East
18
11
Michigan State
Big Ten
15
12
Oregon
Pac-12
8th
13
servant
Great East
5
14
West Virginia
Big 12
12
15
Kentucky
SEC
10
16
Auburn
SEC
4
17
Maryland
Big Ten
17
18
Texas Tech
Big 12
23
19
Iowa
Big Ten
NO
20
Memphis
AAC
22
21
Illinois
Big Ten
24
22
Arizona
Pac-12
NO
23
Colorado
Pac-12
20
24
Rutgers
Big Ten
NO
25
Houston
AAC
NO
Next up for Michigan is a showdown with Penn State on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center.