Michigan Baseball lives according to a “one more” mentality in search of a national championship

Michigan Baseball is coming out for one of the best seasons in program history in 2019, as they rounded off the season as the national number two of the eternal power Vanderbilt after losing in the decisive game three of the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

A game. One day. That’s all that separated them from their first national title in baseball since the 1962 season. The Wolverines, who made their first College World Series trip since 1984, are out to make sure that a big gap between gigs doesn’t more.

Head coach Erik Bakich and his team have been working hard since the fall – yes, even outside in the snow and cold – to be in a position to stand alone at the top of the university baseball summit.

“The main goal every year is to add as much value as possible to a program that is already in the store,” Bakich said on Sunday after a team scrimmage and media day event. “Last year we wanted page 153 in the Michigan Baseball History Book to be a bookmark forever and (we have) the same goal this year. What we have is the experience and confidence to make the run that we did. And no matter how magical and amazing that was, we still ended up in second place. Not to minimize it. It was a great achievement. But I think the motivation is just as high and, like anything else, we recognize how close we were. So we talked about one more.

“We were one win away from a national championship and being alone at the top of the mountain. And so we brought that “another one” back to another training day, another inning better, another pitch better. And then it is clear that the things we are doing here are still repeats. Another weightlifting session, another meeting, another breath. We just had to be one percent better to be the final team. So that was a good perspective for our players and a very motivating perspective for our players to see how close they were and use that and say, “Hey, let’s not forget everything.” We did all the little things, the laser focus on all the little things to even reach that position. And now let’s only be one percent better. “

Junior righthanded pitcher Jeff Criswell (7-1, 2.58 ERA in 2019), who is ready to start the team’s season opener against Vanderbilt this weekend and is expected to be the Friday-pitcher this season (or “ace”), says the team has adopted the ‘one more’ philosophy and knows that this must be a large part of this if they want to win everything.

“” One more “was a big thing this fall and this low season,” Criswell said. “If we think of last year, another pitch, another competition to win ourselves a national championship. So that has always been the goal. I don’t think there are many programs coming in and saying, “Well, you know, we don’t want to focus on winning a national championship. We just want to win a few games here and there. “So that has always been the goal from the first day for us, especially the high-quality program we are in.”

Competing at a level as high as Michigan last year not only reinforces expectations, but also boosts the level of competition on the roster. The Wolverines have to replace a number of important parts of last year’s team and it seems that everyone is on board to maintain that level of success.

“I think we have done a good job as a team by focusing on everyone’s competitive level in the line-up dugout (s),” junior infielder Jack Blomgren (.315 avg., 3 HR, 47 RBI in 2019 said. “That’s all that really matters, winning baseball games and competing is going to make that possible. So I think we’ve done well to adapt to compete for Michigan and do the most important thing, winning.”

Bakich said that one of the best things that could have happened to his team last year was part of the struggles and setbacks they were experiencing to re-focus and move forward. He would not mind seeing more of it if it yields positive results.

Criswell said the pressure of some of the things that took place last season was the spark that eased the race from Michigan to the College World Series.

“Yes, there are ups and downs for every season,” he said. “Last year I think we certainly felt that pressure at the end of the Big Ten season. So we got rid of things like that, went into tournament time and let things go. That’s where we really … where the magic happened I guess. So just learn a bit from that, as he said, and be able to take that mentality with him throughout the year. Of course you have to play with intention and focus and such, but just remember that it’s a child’s play, right? Go out and play and have fun and be free and just try to win games for Michigan. “

The Wolverines are starting the 2020 campaign this weekend with a trip to Arizona to play four games in three days, starting with Friday night’s national title re-match with Vanderbilt from Scottsdale, which is broadcast nationwide on MLB Network at 7:00 PM. ET. Saturday they will compete against Cal Poly from Scottsdale at 3 p.m. ET and then travel to Tempe to play the state of Arizona at 8 p.m. ET. They close the weekend on Sunday against Connecticut in Scottsdale at noon. ET.