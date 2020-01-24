Michigan Athletics Non-Revenue Roundup January 23

The winter season went from totally empty to very quickly; two weeks ago we got along with a stray basketball game or wrestling meeting, now almost every team plays every weekend. This weekend offers a flood of ranking opponents and important tournaments.

One thing this week

# 7 water polo against # 5 UCLA, Sat 25.01., 6.15 p.m.

Michigan will host the Michigan Invitational this weekend and invite several top 25 teams to Ann Arbor. The selection game will be this between Michigan and UCLA. UCLA was at the UCSB Invitational with Michigan last week, but they didn’t play. UCLA won the tournament 4-1 when they lost to a UCSB team that the Wolverines could beat. If you intend to see water polo live this year, this is your best chance until the conference championships take place in Michigan in April.

Women’s basketball (12-6, 3-4 B1G)

Last week: 68-56 W @ Wisconsin, 74-71 L @ Nebraska

Upcoming: Sun January 26, 2p BC Rutgers

Last week Michigan wanted to reverse its season and got off to a good start with a comfortable street win in Wisconsin. Then a tragedy happened in Nebraska. At the start of the game, senior Kayla Robbins suffered an injury you knew was bad as soon as you saw her. After the second top scorer, Michigan took the lead by 13 points and eventually lost to Nebraska. After the game, it was announced that Robbins had torn up her ACL and that her career at Michigan had ended. I feel terrible for Robbins, it’s a difficult way to end a career. I’m also nervous that the Wolverines will replace their rating. Michigan had no notable results this season, only 15% of the results in the B1G game came from the bank. Young players need to step up if Michigan is to stay on the right side of the bubble. Increasingly, it looks like this squad will take another year to develop, a frustrating result for a fanbase tired of waiting for the mid-size Big Ten team to jump to the competition.

Our first chance to see the new lineup is at home against Rutgers on Sunday. Rutgers is 5-2 in the B1G game and will be a tough match for the Wolverines. A home game will still give Michigan the opportunity to dig deep and try to save the ship.

# 7 gymnastics for women (3-0, 1-0 B1G)

Last week: 196.700-195.650 W @ Illinois

Upcoming: Friday, January 24, 6:30 a.m. against Rutgers

Women’s gymnastics took a big win when they traveled to Illinois and won just over a point. Illinois was classified before the meeting, but was canceled as a result. The Wolverines won every event and newcomer Sierra Brooks continued their impressive early season by winning Beam, Floor and the all-round title. Natalie Wojcik was all-around behind Brooks, with the two Wolverines leading the two Illinois rivals. Gabby Wilson and Abby Heiskell each won their own titles in the safe and uneven bars.

Michigan has its only remaining Big Ten home game ahead of Rutgers this Friday. Rutgers shouldn’t be a particularly tough test, as the Wolverines have room to focus on their own improvements.

# 3 men’s gymnastics

Last week: 1st of 6, Windy City Invitational

Michigan went to the Windy City Invitational as the top team in the tournament. While Stanford was supposed to show up at a point # 1, they didn’t. Nevertheless, Michigan reached its top position with 400,000 participants. Michigan won two events, with Cameron Bock taking pommel horse and jump and missing the all-round title. Michigan defeated # 4 Minnesota by a little more than one point and # 5 Illinois by a few more, struck a full field and gave them a great look at their conference competition this season.

Men’s gymnastics have the week off.

# 17 men’s tennis (2-1)

Last week: 7-0 W @ Washington, 5-2 W @ Oregon

Upcoming: Friday, January 24, 3 a.m. ET against Texas Tech (Champaign, Ill), Saturday January 25, 3 a.m. or 7 a.m. ET against Ole Miss or # 13 Illinois

Michigan went on tour for the first time, taking two easy wins over Pac-12 opponents. Michigan defeated Washington and five Wolverines won their individual match in two sets, including newcomer Ondrej Styler in second place in the individual classification. The dominance continued on Saturday when Michigan won the colon and the top 3 singles. Andrew Fentry, who ranked 78th as an individual, defeated Joshua Charlton of Oregon in 14th place and won the last set with a tiebreaker.

Michigan will travel to Champaign to take part in the ITA kick-off tournament. The winners of the regional locations will take part in the national team indoor championship in February. Texas Tech is 3-0 but should be a winning match for the Wolverines. The biggest challenge would be Saturday as the Wolverines would have to beat Illinois to move forward. The kickoff will be the first dual for the Illlini.

# 14 women’s tennis

Last week: Michigan Invitational

Upcoming: Sat January 25th, 11a against Ole Miss, Sun January 26th, 10a or 1p against # 12 UCF or Utah

The Michigan women hosted the Michigan Invitational, an individual tournament. Michigan went 12-10 in singles and 5-3 in doubles. Guilia Pairone won 2-1 over the weekend and Alyvia Jones won 3-0.

The women are now hosting an ITA Kickoff Regional for their first double meetings of the season and are welcoming Ole Miss, UCF and Utah. Ole Miss started the year 2-0. UCF is the most dangerous team in the group that dropped out of round three of the NCAA tournament last year, achieving Michigan performance.

# 7 water polo (2-2)

Last week: 8-7 W against # 19 CSUN, 14-9 L against # 3 UC-Irvine, 8-7 L against # 6 Cal, 9-7 W against # 9 UCSB

Upcoming: Sat, January 25, 9:15 a.m. 21, Wagner, 6:15 BC 5, UCLA, Sun, January 26, 9:15 a.m. 11, Pacific, 1:45 BC 9, UCSB

Water polo had a successful weekend at the UCSB Invite, in which the teams did less well and the teams did less well. Sophomore Ava Morrant scored seven goals this weekend, including a hat trick, and the season opener’s winner against CSUN.

Michigan will now house a list of ranked teams. The Canham Natatorium offers all-day water polo action for free on Saturday and Sunday.

# 25 Wrestling (4-2, 3-0)

Last week: 22-15 W against # 14 Minnesota

Upcoming: Friday January 24, Northwest 15th, Sunday January 26th, Illinois

Michigan celebrated a big win at Crisler Center on Sunday and met rival Minnesota. Minnesota won four of the first six games and took a 12: 6 lead before Jelani Embree and Jackson Striggow won two games in a row and ended the game 12: 12. Mason Parris continued his unbeaten season with his second straight pin, securing the Wolverines six points and an 18-12 lead. While Minnesota widened the lead by winning the next game, Joey Silva bowed with an important decision, four points and a 22:15 win. After the win, Michigan entered the top 25 team.

Michigan is traveling to Illinois for two games, with meetings in Northwestern and Illinois. Northwestern is 3-3 and 1-2 in the Big Ten, but has only lost to ranked opponents. Illinois is 1-2 in the big ten, with a win over Indiana.

athletics

Last week: Simmons-Harvey Invitational, men: 1st of 3, women: 1st of 3

Upcoming: Fri-Sat 24-25 January, Rod McCravy Memorial, Lexington, KY, January 25, Terrier Classic, Boston, MA (Men only)

Michigan hosted the Simmons-Harvey Invitational last week, in which both the men’s and women’s teams defeated the Spartans and the horse chestnut. Julia Hall won or was involved in two victories, the 600 and a 4×400. Josh Zeller won his first college event, the 60 meter hurdles. Andrew Liskowitz broke the school record with a throw of 20.29 m.

Michigan will now drive to the Rod McCravy Memorial in Lexington. The entire women’s team will go to Kentucky, while some distance runners on the men’s side will go to Boston in search of a four-minute mile.

Swimming / diving (# 1 women: 5-0, 3-0 B1G, # 3 men: 5-1, 3-1 B1G)

Last week: @OSU, women: 165-135 W, men: 190-110 W

Both the swimmers won in Ohio last week. The victory put the women in first place in the country. Maggie MacNeil won three events, each with different strokes. Freshman Kaitlynn Sims came to her as a multi-event winner with two distance freestyle wins. For men, Miles Smachlo and Tommy Cope each participated in two events.

Swimming is prohibited this week.

To dance

Last week: UDA College Dance Team National Championship

The Michigan dance team traveled to Disney World for the national championships and put together three top 10 performances. The Wolverines ranked sixth in the Game Day category, while seventh in both Hip Hop and Jazz.