Michigan Athletics Non-Revenue Roundup February 13

Just about every Wolverine winter and spring team was in action this week, with some reaching their season’s highlights and others just starting.

The only thing this week:

Saturday February 15, 1p: # 3 Gymnastics men v. # 2 Oklahoma

Michigan welcomes the best-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the city and tests itself against the best. Michigan will have to set their best score of the season to beat the Sooners, but the best 413.5 of the Wolverines is higher than the season maximum of 412.2 in Oklahoma. A match-up to watch is Cameron Bock from Michigan and Gage Dyer from Oklahoma, both in the individual top 10 on parallel bars.

TV Guide:

Fri Feb 13:

8p ET, # 13 Baseball v. # 2 Vanderbilt, MLB Network

9p ET, # 22 Wrestling @ # 4 Nebraska, BTN

Sun 15 February:

Afternoon, Women’s Basketball @ Rutgers, BTN

4p ET, # 22 Wrestling @ # 12 Wisconsin, BTN

# 11 Softball (5-0)

Softball opened 5-0 and will go to Chapel Hill this weekend to play twice in North Carolina and Louisville. Read my preview if you have not already done so. I am not going to play softball or baseball regularly in this space, because we want to pay more attention to them throughout the site this year. It is not mentioned, but I would not be surprised if the games against UNC are finally streamed on ACCNX, which is free on the ESPN app with an ACC Network login.

# 13 Baseball

MLB4 Tournament, Scottsdale, AZ: Fri 14 February, 8 p ET v. # 2 Vanderbilt, MLBN, Sat 15 February, 3 p ET v. Cal Poly, Sun 16 February v. Connecticut

Saturday, February 15, 8p @ # 9 Arizona State

Baseball will open this weekend and you can read more about the team trying to return to the World Series in Broome’s media day notes or his great feature. Michigan’s World Series final rematch against Vanderbilt will be on MLB Network, the Cal Poly and UConn games will be on MLB.com and the ASU game on the Pac-12 Network website.

Women’s basketball (16-7, 7-5 B1G)

Last week: 66-63 W v. Purdue, 77-52 W @ Minnesota

Upcoming: Thu, 13 February, 7 p. V. 19 Northwest, Sun 16 February, afternoon by Rutgers, BTN, Wed 19 February, 7 p. V. Illinois

Women’s basketball now plays three wins after beating Purdue and Minnesota last week, and is now only one and a half games from double-handed. Michigan led with a whopping 12, but Purdue never stopped fighting and kept cutting the lead. Purdue brought it to 1 with 1:35 to go, but that would be their last points of the night; Hailey Brown blocked a layout, Akienreh Johnson found Naz Hillmon in the paint and Michigan prevented the three on the other side. There was one last kerfuffle: 3 up with five seconds to go Naz Hillmon let an inbound go through her legs. The buzzer turns blue, but after review they set 1.8 on the clock for Purdue to find the game-tying three. Purdue got the shot but it was nowhere near. Hillmon ended with her typical double-double, with Johnson adding 17 points and 10 own rebounds. Maddie Nolan received 4 blocks and 6 rebounds and shows himself to be a more than excellent defensive replacement for the injured Danielle Rauch. In the Monday game, Michigan went into the barn and dismantled Minnesota. Amy Dilk set up 22 and Naz added 21.

Now Michigan is organizing Northwestern # 19 in a huge game for both teams. When Michigan wins, they get a big RPI boost and come closer to safety on Selection Sunday. If Northwestern wins, they come in a draw for the first place in the Big Ten. Hopefully Michigan can continue its hot streak.

Wrestling (6-4, 5-2 B1G)

Last week: 27-9 L v. # 1 Iowa

Upcoming: Fri February 14 9 p ET @ # 4 Nebraska, BTN, Sun February 15 4 p ET @ # 12 Wisconsin, BTN

Michigan organized # 1 Iowa on Senior Day and was unfortunately stamped. Joey Silva won the second game of the day to bring the overall score to 3-3, before Iowa made seven consecutive wins. The big bright spot was the same as always: in the heavyweight bought against Tony Cassioppi # 3, Mason Parris # 2 continued his unbeaten season.

Michigan has a tough weekend ahead, with both games on television. Parris gets a chance on Nebraska # 16 Christian Lance and Wisconsin # 5 Trent Hillger.

# 7 Gymnastics ladies (6-0, 4-0 B1G)

Last week: 197,350-195,900 W v. OSU

Upcoming: Fri February 14, 7 p ET @ Iowa

Gymnastics for women won a strong victory against OSU. Sierra Brooks started the party with a vault of 9,975, with Abby Brenner adding her own 9,900. Brooks then added a score of 9.925 on the uneven bars, but Natalie Wojcik could match. Despite a somewhat weak beam rotation, Wojcik took 9,995 and Michigan entered the final rotation with a lead of 0.725. Michigan then absolutely killed it, with four scores above 9,900. Wojcik took the full title.

Michigan is now going to Iowa, their last meeting for the big five-team at Elevate the Stage. Michigan has more than 197 in each of their last three encounters, while the maximum score for Iowa this season was 196,175.

# 3 Gymnastics men (3-0, 1-0 B1G)

Last week: 1st out of 3 v. UIC, NIU

Upcoming: Saturday, February 15, 1p v. # 2 Oklahoma

The men welcomed UIC and NIU for a triple meeting. The Flames and Huskies simply couldn’t compete with Michgan, who came in at 413,000, where no other team squatted 360,000. Michigan led wire-to-wire, won every individual event but had no comprehensive competitors. In any case, at least five Wolverines scored higher than the second best competitor. Cameron Bock’s 15.05 on beams is a particularly impressive score.

As mentioned above, Michigan now welcomes # 2 Oklahoma in Ann Arbor.

# 17 Men’s tennis (8-1)

Last week: 4-1 W @ Cornell, 4-3 W @ # 9 Columbia

Upcoming: ITA National Team Indoor Championship, Madison, WI: Fri February 14, 10a ET v. # 7 Texas A&M, Sat February 15 10a ET v. # 4 Texas / # 16 UCLA

Michigan traveled to the east coast to take on a few Ivies and returned with two victories. In a competition that was pushed back one day, the Wolverines defeated Cornell thoroughly. Michigan picked up the double play and then won three straight-set games. The next day against a ranked Columbia, Michigan won its eighth street. This came on the wire, with Michigan winning the colon and Connor Johnston and Ondrej Styler taking their singles games. With # 1 basehits remaining on the field, it was all 3-3, but Andrew Fenty took a decisive 6-3 win in the final set to take the game for the Wolverines.

Michigan is now going to the National Team Indoor Championships after having earned a berth by winning their regional ITA Kickoff two weeks ago. Michigan opens against Texas A&M 4-1, before adopting Texas or UCLA.

# 14 Women’s tennis (4-3)

Last week: 4-3 L v. # 1 Stanford, 4-3 L v. # 12 OSU, 4-1 W v. Illinois

Upcoming: Saturday, February 15, 11a @ # 11 Virginia

The women’s tennis team had a tough week at their ITA National Team Indoor Championships, losing their first two games before winning a victory over Illinois. Against # 1 Stanford, the Wolverines fought a great fight and won three singles games to make it 3-3. With # 6 singles, Anna Craciun pushed it to a third set, but couldn’t get upset. Michigan lost a similar 4-3 heartbreaker against Ohio State the next day, but dominated Illinois on its way to their only win.

Michigan is now going to Virginia, with a new chance to make a ranked region.

Men’s Lax (1-0)

Last week: 16-9 W v. Cleveland State

Upcoming: Saturday February 15 11a @ Hofstra, Tue February 18 4p v. Canisius

Michigan defied the cold to open its lacrosse season at home and scored a decisive win over the state of Cleveland. The scoring started early, with Freshman Jake Bonomi scoring just under five minutes in his debut in Wolverine. Michigan took a 9-3 lead during the break, with Bonomi scoring a second and Bryce Clay adding two. Clay would end with a hat trick. The Wolverines and Vikings exchanged goals for much of the second, but Cleveland State never got closer than a margin of six goals.

Michigan is in his third year under Kevin Conry, only the second coach in the program history. They are plagued by injuries and want to make a big leap this year and qualify for their first NCAA tournament. Michigan goes east for a few games and faces 1-0 Hofstra and 0-1 Canisius.

# 8 Ladies Loose (1-0)

Last week: 10-8 W @ Jacksonville

Upcoming: Saturday, February 15, 3 p ET @ USC

The women’s lacrosse team in Michigan went to a warmer location to get their season started and achieve a narrow road victory over a team from Jacksonville they met last year in the NCAA tournament. This time it was Jacksonville that sprinted to the early lead and scored the first two. Senior Molly Garrett cut the Jacksonville margin in half, but soon it was 4-1 dolphins. Michigan roared back, scored the next four and took the first lead after a goal from Maggie Kane with 10 minutes to play in the first. The teams spent much of the rest of the game taking one goal, until Kirby Chandler made the decisive count of a player to go 11:40 in the game. Five minutes later, Nadine Stewart scored the insurance goal and that was that.

The Wolverines are going to another warm place on their way to California to record USC. The Trojans barely defeated Hofstra in their season opener, and the game will be streamed on the Pac-12 Network website.

Swimming / Diving

Upcoming: Sat-Sun 15-16-16, 11a, meet first chance

Michigan opens its post-season with the First Chance Meet in its own pool. It is not yet announced whether other teams will join this adjustment for the Big Ten Championships. Ultimately, the main goal is simply to bring down the times, so whether they compete against each other or against a smaller team is difficult.

Track and field

Last week: Meyo Invitational, South Bend, IN

Upcoming: Fri-Sat 14-15 February, Music City Invitational, Nashville, TN (Vanderbilt), Tyson Invitational, Fayetteville, AR (Arkansas), Iowa State Classic, Ames, IA (Iowa State)

Last week, the Wolverine track team set out for Notre Dame and the Meyo Invitational, with various podium finishes and one win for each team. Cole Johnson got away with a win over the 800m and Ben Hill joined him on the podium in third place. Emma Lane, Jade Harrison, Julia Hall and Chloe Foster combined for the fastest time on the women’s 4x400m.

The Wolverines will now spread throughout the nation, with every discipline going to every encounter that offers the best direct competition between the Music City Invitational in Vanderbilt, the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas and the Iowa State Classic in Ames.

Ladies Golf

Upcoming: Sun-Tue February 16-18, IJGA Collegiate Invitational, Guadalajara, Mexico

The women’s golf team opens their spring season in Mexico during the IJGA Collegiate Invitational. The tournament is being organized by Virginia, and both Cal and Stanford will also be present. Little other information is available.

Men’s Golf

Last week: Big Ten Match Play, Palm Coast, FL: 3-3 T v. Iowa (lost by tiebreaker), 3-3 T v. Indiana (shortened game due to darkness), 3.5-2.5 W v. Wisconsin, 5 -1 L v. OSU

Michigan had a mixed week during the Big Ten competition game, which showed that it could compete with its Big Ten counterparts, but did not quite get over the top. Michigan was nearly able to win the first round and rushed back to tie it at 3-3, but because of Iowa’s superior profit margin, Michigan was eliminated in the main hook of the tournament. The Indiana game was called with 14 holes without a winner, and Michigan took their lone win of the weekend against Wisconsin. A bright spot of the weekend was Patrick Sullivan’s 4-0 record, while no other Wolverine went better than 2-2.

The men only come back in action in early March.