Michigan announces decision on Zavier Simpson for Rutgers game

Michigan Wolverines senior point guard and captain Zavier Simpson has recovered and will play against Rutgers on Saturday in New York after having violated a suspension of one game earlier this week due to a violation of team rules. The athletic department published statements from both head coach Juwan Howard and Simpson.

“After talking to Warde (Manuel) before today’s practice and after my media availability, we agreed to cancel Zavier’s suspension,” Howard said through college release. “I look forward to continuing with this. Everything that goes further will be treated further within. “

“Last weekend I made some disappointing decisions that violated our team rules. I accept full responsibility and sitting outside of the Nebraska game was part of that. I deserved it and fully supported Coach Howard’s decision. Because I wasn’t with my teammates, it made a long night, but it gave me time to think. I know I have abandoned my coaches, teammates and fans, as well as athletic departments and community members. More importantly, I abandoned myself and my family. They say you learn something new or something every day, and this is one of those moments. I apologized to my team and now I apologize to everyone who continues to support me and our program. I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the field on Saturday and to represent this great university. Go blue! “

From this message, no reason was given for the team rule he broke. Howard had talked to the media earlier in the day and said he hadn’t made a decision yet, and it seems that this was due to a meeting with athletic director Warde Manuel and Simpson.

Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden in New York starts at 4:30 PM. ET and will be broadcast via Big Ten Network.