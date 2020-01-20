Michelle Williams shows baby bump at the SAG Awards, as ex-Heath Ledger recalled

Showman’s leading actress Michelle Williams showed her baby bump at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 39-year-old Blue Valentine actress walked the red carpet with her friend and Hamilton director Thomas Kail (43) on Sunday.

Michelle was wearing a strapless black dress, and her bulge was slightly hidden but still visible when she channeled Old Hollywood glamor with her stylish haircut and bold red lip gloss.

Michelle, as an actress and choreographer Gwen Verdon, won an outstanding performance by an actress in a mini-series or a television film.

Her co-star Sam Rockwell was also recognized for his role as director-choreographer Bob Fosse and won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a mini-series or a television film.

Michelle Williams won a SAG Award for the turnaround in Fosse / Verdon

That evening, Hollywood would also remember a character from her past: her former partner and the father of her 14-year-old daughter Matilda, the late Heath Ledger.

The Australian actor died of an accidental overdose in 2008. The couple separated in 2007.

The Dark Knight star was recognized in the acceptance speech by his friend Joaquin Phoenix, who starred in the best performance by a male actor for his appearance as Ledger’s icon, the Joker.

Michelle with Heath at the 78th Academy Awards 2006

Michelle gave birth to her and Heath’s daughter Matilda in 2005

Ledger won a posthumous Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG Award for his appearance as a clown Prince of Crime.

“Really, I’m standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor Heath Ledger,” said Joaquin in his acceptance speech on Sunday evening.

We are sure that it would have meant a lot to Michelle to hear Heath honored by Joaquin, and we are sure that he would also be proud of her victory.

Michelle made a passionate speech and mentioned both her partner and daughter from Heath Ledger

Michelle mentioned partner Thomas and her daughter Matilda in her acceptance speech.

She concluded her speech by saying, “Tommy, like everything in our lives, I share this with you and Matilda, it’s one thing to be completely honest as an actor. It’s another thing to be completely honest as a person.

“And that’s just who you are and how you live, and you only teach me by being you. I love you and I’m coming home. Thank you.”

In her acceptance speech for the same award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, Michelle used the opportunity to convey an important political message.

