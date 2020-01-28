Michelle Obama Wins Grammy Award for Memoir Audiobook 'Becoming'

This year’s Grammy Awards have been memorable, with emotional performances from both Alicia Keys and Demi Lovato, but one of the most memorable victories of the evening had very little to do with music. In a surprising turn of events, the former First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy Award. The Harvard and Princeton graduate is not in the black as a singer-songwriter – she won the Spoken Word Award for the audio book in her 2018 memoir, Becoming.

Nominees for the award that the former first lady defeated include the director John Waters, two members of the Beastie boys, speech poet and pianist who has survived cancer twice. Not only is she not the first First Lady to win a Grammy – Hillary Clinton won in 1997 for the recording of his book It Takes a Village – nor is it the first time that an Obama family member has won a Grammy. Former president Barack Obama won two Grammy Awards in the same category as Michelle – one in 2006 for Dreams of My Father and one in 2008 for The Audacity of Hope.

Although Michelle made a surprise appearance at last year’s Grammy Awards although she was not nominated for anything, she ironically did not show up for this year’s show. His prize was accepted on his behalf by Esperanza Spalding, another winner at last night’s ceremony.