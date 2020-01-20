Michelle Obama shares her 2020 workout playlist with Calvin Harris, Lizzo and more

Former first lady Michelle Obama working in 2020 – and she lets us into her favorite playlist!

Calvin Harris appears twice on the training playlist for his “One Kiss” collaborations with Dua Lipa and “Slide” with Franc Ocean and Migos. It also relies on Lizzo, Kanye Where is, Cardi B, Ed sheeran, Bruno Mars, 2 Chainz and more to sweat. There is even a recovery section with Meek Mill, Alicia Keys, Pink sweatshirt $ and others.

She shared her training favorites via tweet:

It is at this time that New Year’s resolutions become a little more difficult to comply with. To offer some inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me an extra boost to get me through my toughest workouts.

Barack Obama recently abandoned their own 2019 year-end playlist, with selections from Beyonce, Jay Z, Frank Ocean, Kaytranada, Lizzo,Solange, J. Cole, GoldLink, DaBaby and much more. Check it out here.

Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist

H / T: Vanity Fair | Official White House photo by Pete Souza