Michelle Obama reveals workout playlist: Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B and Lizzo do the editing

The marathon is continued by Michelle Obama’s #SelfCareSunday. The former first lady announced the soundtrack to her workout sessions on Spotify with Michelle Obama’s workout playlist. The collection of optimistic tracks is a journey through moods, decades and genres and shows Nipsey Hussle, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Meek Mill and Tony! Toni! Toné !, 2 Chainz, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Eve and more.

Obama shared the playlist with her 36 million Instagram followers to motivate them to keep pushing for their 2020 fitness goals. “It is about the time when it becomes a little more difficult to meet New Year’s goals and objectives. To give you some inspiration, I want to share my #WorkoutPlaylist for 2020 with all of you. These songs always seem like an extra one to me To give a boost to get through my toughest workouts, ”she posted under a screenshot of the full list.

Barack and Michelle Obama on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.

This is not the first time that our first couple ever gives us an insight into their taste in music. With the title “Forever Mine”, she dedicated a romantic playlist for Valentine’s Day to her lover. Last month, President Obama shared his favorite songs from 2019, including “Middle Child” by J. Cole and “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X with Billy Cyrus.

The workout playlist is packed with 90s feel-good jams, including Jennifer Lopez’s “Feelin’ So Good “(feat. Big Fun and Fat Joe),” Feels Good “by Tony! Toni! Volume! and Beyoncés remake of the classic “Before I Let Go”. In addition to King Bey, newer R&B artists such as Pink Sweat $, Snoh ​​Aalegra and BJ The Chicago Kid also made the cut.

The thirty-five selected playlist ends with a short collection of sleek songs that complement a cool down, including picks from Frank Ocean, Daniel Caesar, Sam Smith, and Alicia Keys.

We are already on the way to the gym.

Divide :

TOPICS: Entertainment Beyonce by the Chicago artist Jennifer Lopez Michelle Obama Nipsey Hussle Pink Sweat Playlist Snoh ​​Aalegra Spotify Workout Playlist