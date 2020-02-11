Michelle Obama reveals what Barack Obama made the ‘Ugly Cry’

Michelle Obama a little tea spilled about what her husband makes, Barack Obama emotional – and it’s not really that surprising.

While appearing as a guest at a stop in Brooklyn, N.Y., with Oprah Winfrey on her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus tour, the former FLOTUS had a powerful conversation that varied from her time in the White House to the wedding. But the most moving part of the interview was that Michelle revealed what made the 44th president break up in the ugly – of course it was all about their daughters, Sasha, 18 and Malia, 21.

According to MENSEN, President Obama gets “that ugly loud shout” when he talks about his daughters growing up. Mrs. Obama said: “We scream like babies … When the emotions come, is when we get into our cars and get on a plane and leave our babies. They go somewhere where they live now. That’s when it hits you It is like we are all starting to choke. “

Obama said her husband became particularly emotional when they dropped Sasha off at the University of Michigan last year.

She also opened advice about her daughters: ‘What I tell them is what I keep telling myself that they have to take their own walk. They cannot define themselves by looking at each other or looking at me or their father. “

Sasha and Malia grew up in public interest and followed in the footsteps of other children to live in the White House during their father’s tenure, including Chelsea Clinton, Amy Carter and Caroline Kennedy and her brother, the late one John F. Kennedy Jr. The Obama’s have given special care, their mother says, to let them establish their own identity.

“They must take the time to get to know themselves – give themselves a moment to find out who they want to be in the world, not who they think I want them to be, not what the rest of the world says about them, but to really think about how they want to shape their lives and how they want to move in this world. So I don’t want them to measure themselves with external influences, and that is hard for young girls to do. ”

Meanwhile, although there are still people begging Obama to go into politics, she has repeatedly said she is not interested. However, Mrs Obama wants to inspire future leaders. She explained to Oprah: ‘I hope I want to empower young people. I want to empower the next generation of politicians, community activists and teachers and doctors and lawyers. I want to contribute to the development of a series of values ​​and principles that we can all be proud of, this country. “

The full interview will be broadcast on Wednesday, February 12 (8:00 PM ET) as part of WW’s Wellness Wednesday Series on Oprah’s Facebook channel.

