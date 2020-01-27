Michelle Obama is on her way to EGOT

Our eternal FLOTUS Michelle Obama is officially a member of the Grammy family and on the way to coveted EGOT status, which means that she has received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

On Sunday, Obama won the Best Spoken Word album for the audio recording of her New York Times bestseller Becoming, which records her life from childhood in Chicago to her days at the White House. The book, published in 2018, has been on the bestseller list for 58 weeks.

The prize for the best spoken word album goes to remarkable audio books, storytelling and poetry recordings. Other nominees in this category were the winner of the National Poetry Slam, Sekou Andrews, and the Beastie Boys. Although Obama wasn’t there to pick up her gold gramophone, jazz singer and other Grammy winner Esperanza Spaulding accepted it on her behalf.

Obtaining this award from the Admission Academy puts Obama in good company with Maya Angelou, Martin Luther King Jr. and her husband Barack Obama. The former president is a two-time Grammy winner for Dreams From My Father (2006) and The Audacity of Hope (2008).

Obama is the second first lady to add the Best Spoken Word Trophy to her coat. In 1997 Hillary Clinton received the award for the audiobook from It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us.

Although this is Obama’s first Grammy win, in 2012 she received recognition for her audio book American Grown. But she didn’t record the sound for this book.

Fans will have to wait until the Oscars on Sunday, February 9th, to see if Obama gets one step closer to the small group of celebrities enjoying the rare EGOT air. There are only 15 people who have the honor and only two black entertainers – Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend.

Obama’s Higher Ground Productions received an Oscar nomination for the Netflix documentary American Factory. The doc is about a Chinese billionaire who opens a factory in post-industrial Ohio.

Good luck, Ms. Obama!

