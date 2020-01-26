Michelle Keegan goes on vacation to Jamaica after leaving Our Girl

Michelle Keegan is banishing her Our Girl blues with a sun-drenched vacation (Image: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan may have said goodbye to Georgie Lane after four years, but she is taking off the blues of Our Girl with a sun-drenched vacation in Jamaica.

Because nothing makes you feel better, right?

On Instagram, Michelle offered her followers some Christmas photos of her recent getaway with her husband Mark Wright for her birthday.

They decided to leave the UK for sunnier climates to celebrate and, well, the images make us all greener than the green of envy and are taking everything we have to avoid booking a flight.

Posing on the balcony of dreams, Michelle seemed totally unconcerned while enjoying that incredible ocean view.

She told fans next to her post: “As long as I have sun, sea and views how are you, I’m happy … oh, and good food … and a cocktail, preferably a pina colada.” (Sic)

Mark also shared a pretty picture of the two of them hanging out together by the water, drinking cocktails and looking gloriously tanned.

Mark shared a nice picture with Michelle on her vacation (Image: Instagram)

He said: felicidad Happiness summarized in 1 photo. Live laugh Love. Jamaica made my birthday week so special. “

Her little trip abroad comes after Michelle revealed that she decided to leave the BBC series Our Girl after four years working on the show.

She plays the army doctor Georgie Lane, but has decided to hang her stethoscope to receive news about grasses.

Michelle recently left the BBC series Our Girl (Image: BBC)

Speaking to The Sun, Michelle said about her departure: ‘Playing Georgie has been a life-changing role. I loved every second of the adventure, so it was a very difficult decision to make the decision not to return.

“I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities, but I am very happy to be part of the new series soon, so it is not yet the end.”

Our Girl fans will remember the end of the fourth season that saw Georgie and the rest of the boys literally jump off a cliff to try to get to a safe place, after being ambushed by a gang of drug dealers, and we are still waiting to see who came out live.

Fans also saw Georgie finally give in to their feelings for Captain James, with the couple forming a relationship after their separation from Molly Dawes, the character of Lacey Turner and Georgie’s long-time love death, Elvis (played by Luke Pasqualino) in series three. .

Our Girl returns to BBC One later this year.





