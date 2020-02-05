Michelle Carter, who encouraged her boyfriend to commit suicide, was released from prison prematurely

Michelle Carter was disgraced in 2015 when she encouraged her then friend Conrad Roy III to kill herself by texting and making phone calls.

In early 2014, Carter and Roy met online and met in the same year. Their relationship consisted mainly of texting and talking about apps, although they had met in person a few times. At the time of Roy’s death in 2014, he was 18 and Carter was 17.

Roy’s death occurred on July 13, 2014 in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. Carter encouraged Roy to end his own life and suggested using his pickup truck. Carter actually gave Roy the idea when she wrote him: “Get in your truck and drive somewhere to a parking lot, a park or something.”

At some point, Roy left his pick-up due to the drowsiness he felt when the carbon dioxide entered his vehicle. When Roy Carter called, she instructed him to return to his pickup. After that last call, Roy died in a K-Mart parking lot.

The case started in February 2016. As the case spread wildly on the internet, media intensity also increased. Carter was sentenced to 15 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. The Massachusetts Supreme Court even upheld the verdict and despised an appeal from Carter’s lawyers to try the case.

Last week, 23-year-old Carter was seen leaving the Bristol County House of Corrections after serving about 11 months behind bars. Carter followed all the rules that were imposed on her behind bars. In addition, she served meals for other prisoners and even participated in the prison’s Bible study program.

“She was an exemplary inmate. She is very focused on programs. No problems at all. It is what we like to see, ”said Sheriff Thomas Hodgson in an interview with a local newspaper in Massachusetts.