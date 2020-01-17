Michael Vaughan smokes out while ICC bans South African bowler Kagiso Rabada for England's final test

Kagiso Rabada was punished for his celebration of the dismissal of Joe Root (Image: Getty)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan described the ICC ban given to South African bowler Kagiso Rabada as “absolutely crazy.”

Rabada was suspended for the Final Test against England after her celebration of the dismissal of Joe Root on the first day of the third Test in Port Elizabeth.

The 24-year-old shouted with the England captain after taking him out for 27 and subsequently received a demerit point, bringing his general account over the period of two years to four and unleashing a ban on a match.

Is this worthy of a demerit point and subsequent ban? 🤔

Kagiso Rabada from South Africa will miss the fourth event after this celebration

Watch #SAvENG live: https://t.co/J6aUoykQ6U

📰 Text comment: https://t.co/GyXkmycSOT

📸 Instagram: https://t.co/7Xskg2upbP pic.twitter.com/BeKuxdjoqx

– Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) January 17, 2020

Vaughan tweeted: ‘Rabada has a 1-game ban for celebrating taking the Wicket of the best opponent player, he’s absolutely crazy.

“About rates and slow play nothing is done … Celebrate an evil and you are forbidden … The world is crazy.”

The former England captain, Michael Atherton, added: “First of all, I am very sad that he will not play in a critical test game in possibly the fastest pitch in the country.”

‘A superstar cricket player is not going to play and that is not good for the game.

‘I have no problem with that celebration. He’s a little close to Joe Root and a little enthusiastic, but he’s not abusing the batter or swearing.

Bada Rabada learns slowly because this is not the first time this has happened, but you must allow players to have room for maneuver. It is very hot, it is charging and it has not abused the batter. “

