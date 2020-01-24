Nuggets striker Michael Porter Jr.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Michael Porter Jr. hasn’t played last season due to a serious back injury (and surgery in college in 2017 and 2018). A year later, his rookie campaign started with the Denver Nuggets.

The University of Missouri product has already been worked on.

In his 34th NBA game, Porter scored a double-double against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, scoring 20 points and scoring the best 14 rebounds of his career in over 29 minutes. He also provided four assists for Denver’s 107-100 victory.

Porter, a power striker, scored a double-digit goal in five consecutive games. Then he prevailed on Wednesday with back pain against the Houston Rockets in Denver.

He also maximized his minutes. With an average of 12.8 minutes per game, he contributed 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds, while shooting 0.539 percent from the field and 0.406 from the 3-point range.

Teammates impressed by Michael Porter Jr.

He’s an amazing talent, ”said Nikola Jokic, the star of Nuggets, this week, according to The Denver Post. “When you see his ball go into the hoop, it’s amazing. Swoosh every time. He’s a big guy, he’s a rebounder. He can do a lot of things out there.”

Teammate Will Barton agrees with Jokic’s overall perspective.

“Everyone knows their talent is out of this world,” Barton was quoted by the Denver Post. “At 6-11, as I always say, his skills make it difficult to protect him. And then he goes in, he’s relentless on the boards. What can I say?”

Insights from the trainer

In December, Nuggets coach Michael Malone advised reporters that the team had the greatest confidence in Michael Porter Jr.’s shooting skills.

According to The Denver Post, Malone mentioned that Porter is a player who “thinks that every time he kicks the ball in, he has a chance.”