Michael Owen warns Man Utd about a transfer because he fears Bruno Fernandes could flop

Michael Owen warned Manchester United against spending too much on Bruno Fernandes because he fears the Sporting Lisbon captain may go bankrupt, as do other signings, with huge money losses.

United has so far refused to overturn Sporting’s £ 68m estimate for the midfielder as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately looking for reinforcements.

And Owen fears that Fernandes could suffer the same fate as Alexis Sanchez and Angel Di Maria.

The former United striker said, “Something is fundamentally wrong with the club,” and asked the Red Devils leaders to find out why that was before squirting the money on signings.

“I think the players will show up there and recede as football players,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“I think that’s the most troubling aspect of everything.

“We can all sit here and agree or disagree. Alexis Sanchez was the best player in the Premier League for two or three seasons.

“I think we all agree, he was brilliant. How can you get this bad from this level?

“You can go on and on. I haven’t seen a player on this team in the last six or seven years that you think, “We signed him, he’s better now, he’s getting better as a player.” If anything, they remain the same or recede.

“It’s okay to say that everything is bad, but why is it bad?

“If you keep spraying money, Di Maria here and all these great players – it’s no coincidence that they all just got bad or signed badly.”

Owen added: “Something basically goes wrong in the club where they don’t get the best out of them.

“I think you have to find out before you blow 100 million pounds.

“At the moment, as we all said, there are scattergun signatures, scattergun tactics, and everything related to scattergun.”

“That’s why I would be so hesitant to hold the purse at Manchester United in my hand, just to say,” Yeah, go ahead, sign another £ 100-200 million player “- it’ll be a waste again . ”