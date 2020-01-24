Michael Owen makes a prediction for Bournemouth against Arsenal FA Cup

According to Michael Owen, Arsenal and Bournemouth fans could get nervous when they meet in the FA Cup on Monday.

The former English striker expects a close game in the Vitality Stadium between Mikel Artetas Gunners and Eddie Howes with Cherries threatened with relegation.

While Bournemouth falls into the last three Premier League table places, Owen still expects a tough test for Arsenal.

Howe’s squad won a much-needed win over Brighton on Tuesday, four consecutive Premier League losses.

Owen expects to kick off an Arsenal team that is still gaining ground under new coach Arteta.

Michael Owen made his prediction for the FA Cup duel on Monday

(Image: Action pictures via Reuters)

However, the former Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid man believes that the Gunners will eventually have too much for their opponents, for whom surviving the Premier League is a top priority.

Arsenal have drawn their last three Premier League games and are hoping for a spot in the top four when the last FA Cup win over Leeds United came.

However, there were encouraging signs when they endured a 2-2 draw against Chelsea on Tuesday, despite having 10 men most of the game.

Mikel Arteta led his team to a 2-2 draw at Chelsea, although Arsenal had over 10 men most of the time

(Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Owen announced his predictions on the Bet Victor blog and wrote: “Bournemouth came back against Brighton during the week despite remaining relegated in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s only goal is to have her elite at the end of the season Maintain status.

“There is more passion and energy in Mikel Arteta’s arsenal, but they are far from finished, although the 10-player draw at Chelsea earlier this week left a lot to be desired.

“It promises to be a tight game, but I just think the Gunners will stop it.”