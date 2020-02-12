Michael Kors NYFW Front Row: Looks from Blake Lively, Issa Rae & More

Scroll to view more pictures

Getting an invitation to a New York Fashion Week show is one thing, but getting a front row seat for all the action is quite another. Once you’ve secured a spot in the coveted front row, you know you’ve made it – and you need to get dressed to impress. That’s exactly what the front row of the NYFW show Michael Kors 2020 did (and more). Seriously, this group of front row celebrities sartorial killed it. Every guest had their own street style in the fashion week and I couldn’t be more grateful that countless photographers were there to capture every incredible outfit.

I have to give it to the Michael Kors team: they know how to choose their first row. The list was stacked with amazing celebrities, and they came dressed in the damned nines. (I mean, how else would you attend a Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show?) From Issa Rae and Blake Lively (my new BFF goals) to Olivia Holt, Ashley Benson, and the legendary Julia Louis-Dreyfus Fashion show blessed by some of the most stylish celebrities.

To give you a foretaste of the fashion party, I have summarized the best looks of the first row from the Michael Kors show. These celebrities didn’t come out to play when they dressed for this designer show, and that’s very obvious. Classic black and white ensembles abound, and splashes of color appear just when you need them. It’s the ultimate goal for fashion cadres and I couldn’t be more obsessed. Prepare for instant fashion inspiration.

Issa Rae, Michael Kors NYFW Fall / Winter 2020

Blake Lively, Michael Kors NYFW Fall / Winter 2020

Ashley Benson, Michael Kors NYFW Fall / Winter 2020

Olivia Holt, Michael Kors NYFW Fall / Winter 2020

Halston Sage, Michael Kors NYFW Fall / Winter 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Kors NYFW Fall / Winter 2020

Larsen Thompson, Michael Kors NYFW Fall / Winter 2020