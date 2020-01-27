Kobe Bryants Due to the tragic overtaking, the sports world fluctuates on social media.

The legendary Laker is said to have died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning (January 26) together with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven other people.

Almost everyone has already shared their grief, and maybe a response many have been waiting for has now reached Twitter.

Michael Jordan, the athlete from whom Kobe largely modeled his game, has released an official statement about Illustrated sport:

“I am shocked by the tragic news of Kobes and Gianna’s death. Words cannot describe the pain I feel. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We talked a lot and I will miss it.” He was a tough competitor, one of the game’s greats, and a creative force. Kobe was also a great father who loved his family very much – and was very proud of his daughter’s love for basketball. Yvette joins in. I want to express my condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world. “

Kobe Bryant was an 18-time all-star who led the Lakers to five NBA championships and scored 33,643 points in his 20-year NBA career. Bryant retired after the 2015/16 season after spending his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise company discontinued its jersey numbers 8 and 24 in December 2017.