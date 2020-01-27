Harrison Hill-USA TODAY

Kobe Bryant came to the NBA with the dream of being like Michael Jordan and becoming one of the big names in the NBA. After Bryant’s tragic death, Michael Jordan was the last to speak about Bryant’s legacy.

In a statement, Jordan expressed his shock and pain at the news of Kobe’s death. He highlighted his close relationship with Bryant, the memories he had with him, and shared all the things that made Bryant one of the greats.

Jordan joins Barack Obama, Doc Rivers, and Shaquille O’Neal to share their memories of Bryant and honor his incredible legacy. Many other NBA players also weighed their tributes to Bryant after his death.

This is an incredibly difficult day for athletes, sports fans and anyone who knew Bryant or was allowed to watch him play. We extend our condolences to the friends and relatives of the victims in the tragic crash on Sunday.