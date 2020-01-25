Photo: CBS Sports.com

Michael Jordan spoke to reporters in the Accorhotels Arena before the NBA game in Paris 2020 about Zion Williamson’s debut.

Williamson, who signed a contract with Jordan Brand, made his season debut with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, scoring 22 points.

“I think the NBA is very lucky to have a talented young man who shows a certain passion for the game.

You can’t get that. You are either born with it and basically want to share it with the rest of the world.

We viewed Zion as a hit player who would bring energy to the basketball game, and we can do this with many different factors and different types of support and marketing. So it was a great opportunity for us.

I imagine there are quite a few such people in the league, but we were very lucky that he chose us and we are looking at every opportunity to expand him to consumers while demonstrating his personality and basketball skills ,

Ultimately, we can’t play basketball for him, but we feel that he gives us the opportunity to show off his talents, and that’s exactly what our job will be. It is a great partnership.

I think what you saw last night was a taste of what you will see. He still has a lot to do, but I think his passion for the game comes from the way he plays, and I think that’s great for the league. It’s not just great for Jordan, ”the NBA legend told reporters.

Williamson was the No. 1 draft in the 2019 NBA draft.