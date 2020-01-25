Photo: basketballforever.com

Basketball icon and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan spoke at the Paris press conference about the comparisons between him and the Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James:

“We play in different epochs. He is an incredible player. He is one of the best players in the world. If not the best player in the world. I know that comparing epochs with epochs is a natural tendency, and it will continue to do so. I am a fan of him. I love to see him play. But you see, our league is starting to expand to very talented players. I think he put his stamp on it. He will do this for a period of time. But when you start comparing, I think that’s what it is. It is just a stand-up measurement. I take it with a grain of salt. He’s undoubtedly a fucking basketball player, ”said Jordan per complex.

So far, James has averaged 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 10.8 assists per game this season while shooting 49.4% out of the field.